Alternative school students help suburb without library
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. — A south Chicago suburb without a library is getting a boost thanks to students at an alternative high school inside a state juvenile detention facility.
Illinois officials say the youth enrolled at Booker T. Washington Alternative High School at Harrisburg youth center constructed four library boxes to be placed throughout Ford Heights. The boxes will continually be replenished with books through a partnership with a bookstore.
Department of Juvenile Justice Director Heidi Mueller says the boxes are symbolic of how collaboration, hard work and a shared goal can help families.
Ford Heights had to close its library decades ago over funding issues.
There will be a dedication ceremony for the boxes on July 30.
Man dies following apparent fireworks explosion in Chicago
CHICAGO — Authorities say a man has died following an apparent explosion involving fireworks in Chicago.
Police responded Monday afternoon to the city’s South Side and found a 53-year-old man unresponsive with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation by police found that the man may have been injured by a firework. WMAQ-TV broadcast surveillance video showing him lighting a firework in a yard.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Juan Acevedo, who lived near where the explosion occurred. An autopsy was planned for Tuesday and the circumstances of his death are under investigation.