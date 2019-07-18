Man accused of killing woman, 2 children in Des Moines residence
DES MOINES — Police have charged a 31-year-old man with killing a woman and her two children at a Des Moines residence.
Police said Wednesday that Marvin Esquivel-Lopez is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter, Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and her 5-year-old son, Ever Jose Mejia-Flores. Polk County court records don’t yet list the case or the name of an attorney who could comment for Esquivel-Lopez, who’s been arrested.
The three bodies were found around 11 p.m. Tuesday by officers called to the single-family residence. Police say Esquivel-Lopez lived at the same address.
Evers approves new sign language interpreter licenses
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that creates new tiers of sign language interpreters.
The bill he signed Wednesday establishes criteria for new advanced and intermediate licenses for both deaf and hearing interpreters and requires the state Department of Public Safety to determine the scope of practice for each level.
One of the bill’s chief Assembly sponsors, Democrat Jonathan Brostoff, refused to cut his hair for a year and a half as a stunt to pressure Republican legislative leaders to consider the proposal. His hair had ballooned into a thick, curly mop by the time the Assembly and Senate passed the proposal in June. He cut his hair days later.
Evers signed the bill in Greenfield.
Man’s body found in Wisconsin grave in 1988 now identified
KENOSHA, Wis. — The body of a John Doe homicide victim found in a shallow grave in southeastern Wisconsin more than 30 years ago now has a name.
Kenosha County authorities announced on Wednesday that the man has been identified as Robert Lyle Schwartz.
Schwartz was born in 1944. His body was found in a shallow grave in Pleasant Prairie by a highway survey crew in 1988, but he was only recently identified, thanks to state-of-the-art fingerprint technology.
The Kenosha News reports authorities believe Schwartz flew to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and was strangled in one of the airport’s parking structures.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Schwartz had a criminal past that included running a scam selling worthless shares of silver bullion.
Beth said a suspect in Schwartz’s death is now dead.
Jury convicts boy who pointed gun at teacher, pulled trigger
DAVENPORT — A 13-year-old eastern Iowa student has been found guilty on three charges after he pointed a gun at a teacher and pulled the trigger, but the jury declined to convict him of attempted murder.
The Quad-City Times reports jurors in Davenport convicted the boy Wednesday of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury. Jury deliberations began Tuesday.
Prosecutors said the boy pointed a loaded .22-caliber handgun at a teacher in a North Scott Junior High School classroom in Eldridge on Aug. 31. It didn’t fire when he pulled the trigger because the safety was engaged. The teacher and a guidance counselor grabbed the gun from him.
The boy, who was 12 at the time, was tried as a youthful offender in adult court and charged with attempted murder and weapons crimes.
Chicago aquarium officials determine sex of Beluga calf
CHICAGO — Officials with Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium say a Beluga whale calf born less than two weeks ago is male.
The aquarium’s animal care team confirmed the calf’s sex during a recent health exam.
The baby whale and its mother are under 24-hour observation as the calf continues to grow and nurse. Aquarium officials said the data collected from the observation were shared with others who study wild beluga whale populations.
The 38-year-old beluga, Mauyak, delivered earlier this month. Her calf was the first beluga calf at the lakefront aquarium in seven years.
Shedd officials say shortly after the birth, the calf swam to the surface and took its first breath. Animal care experts estimate the calf was about 5 feet long and weighed about 150 pounds at birth.
Man sentenced to prison for gun traced to teen’s death
CHICAGO — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 5½ years in federal prison for selling a gun that was used to kill a 15-year-old Chicago boy.
Investigators said Christopher Henderson, of Louisville, bought firearms in Kentucky and resold them at a big profit in Chicago. He pleaded guilty to dealing guns without a license.
Xavier Soto was fatally shot in a Chicago alley in 2017. A 16-year-old friend survived.
Henderson acknowledged his wrongdoing in court Tuesday but said he “didn’t mean to hurt anybody.” Separately, four gang members are facing charges related to Soto’s death.
Judge Edmond Chang told Henderson that illegal guns have contributed to Chicago’s violence. He said, “It’s a story told hundreds of times.”
Police find 2 bodies in Burlington apartment
BURLINGTON — Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.
The Hawk Eye newspaper reported that neighbors called police Wednesday morning after not seeing a man who lived in the apartment for several days. The officers who responded found the two bodies.
Police Lt. Adam Schaefer said the bodies had been in the apartment, “for some time.”
Schaefer said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and state crime lab would assist in the investigation.
Authorities: Man died in tractor rollover
SIBLEY — Authorities say a man died after a tractor rolled over and trapped him underneath it in northwest Iowa.
Deputies were sent to the scene after someone called 911 around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the man had been raking hay in a ditch about 3 miles northeast of Sibley. It appears the tractor’s left front wheel went into a culvert, causing it to roll.
The sheriff’s office identified the man as 49-year-old Ned DeBoer, of rural Sibley.
Police: 3-year-old killed by falling TV
OSHKOSH, Wis. — A 3-year-old girl is dead after a television set apparently fell on her in Oshkosh.
An Oshkosh Police Department news release said officers responded Tuesday evening to a report of a TV falling on the child. Officers were told the child wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. The girl was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The news release said police are continuing to investigate. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a voicemail message.