CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An El Salvador national has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he snatched a teenage girl from an eastern Iowa yard, dragged her into a house and tried to sexually assault her.
Police charged Saul Santos Vasquez-Martinez, 43, with second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Bond was set at $500,000. Records say Vasquez told immigration officials he is in the country illegally.
Iowa Public Radio loses funds in budget plan
DES MOINES — Iowa Public Radio is losing some state support and will have to find more donors, bigger donations or other sources of revenue in order to maintain current programming.
A proposed budget submitted to the Iowa Board of Regents shows Iowa Public Radio will receive roughly 8% less than it did the last budget year. Government funding makes up around 21% of Iowa Public Radio’s income of $8.3 million.
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Juvenile attempted murder charges have been filed against a 14-year-old boy who allegedly aimed gunfire at two Rockford police officers.
Police Chief Dan O’Shea said officers responded late Tuesday to gunfire and found several youths standing behind an elementary school. That is when the teen fired at officers approaching in a squad car and another youth.
O’Shea said the officers took “evasive action” before arresting the teen.
GOP leader rips Wisconsin ag official
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate is denouncing comments made by the state’s agriculture secretary criticizing the Legislature for not doing more to combat suicides by farmers as “flippant,” “inflammatory” and “offensive.”
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Wednesday criticized comments made by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection Secretary Brad Pfaff, who faulted Republicans for not authorizing $100,000 in spending to pay for farmer mental health programs. Pfaff asked “which five farmers” should get treatment paid for with existing funding.