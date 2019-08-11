Illinois probes 6 hospitalizations possibly caused by vaping
CHICAGO — Health officials say at least six young people were recently hospitalized in Illinois after experiencing severe breathing problems possibly related to vaping.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday the young people experienced symptoms that included chest pains, shortness of breath and vomiting.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the agency said those affected had vaped in the days and weeks prior to their hospitalizations.
Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the agency is working with local health departments and hospitals “to investigate reported cases of hospitalized individuals with unexplained respiratory illness and a history of vaping.”
Most of the cases were in northeastern Illinois, with a few in the Metro-East area near St. Louis.
The agency is investigating five more possible cases of vaping-related illness, in addition to the six hospitalizations.
Police arrest man after Madison utility worker threatened
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested a man for allegedly threatening a utility worker.
According to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval’s blog, Madison Gas and Electric workers reported an intoxicated 26-year-old man was bothering them and disrupting their work early Saturday. Koval says at one point, the suspect threatened to kill one of the workers.
Officers searched the man’s backpack and found a large knife. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed knife, and taken to jail.
2-year-old injured in Wisconsin lawn mower accident
HINGHAM, Wis. — Authorities in eastern Wisconsin say a 2-year-old was severely injured in a lawn mower accident.
Sheboygan County dispatchers received a 911 call about the accident Friday afternoon from the Village of Hingham. According to the sheriff’s office, the child suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.
Authorities say the incident does not appear to be criminal, but no other details were released.
10 hurt in chain-reaction crash in southeast Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. — Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin say 10 people were hurt in a chain-reaction crash involving six passenger cars and a loaded dump truck.
Racine County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on southbound Interstate 94 just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators said traffic was slowed for a construction vehicle exiting the construction area. The dump truck was unable to stop and struck the rear vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash.
Rescue personnel transported 10 people for minor injuries. All the vehicles had to be towed.
The crash happened a day after a chain-reaction crash involving 13 vehicles hurt six people on Interstate 90/39 in Janesville on Friday. None of those injuries were life-threatening.