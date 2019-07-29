Man accidentally runs over, kills son at Wisconsin farm
TOWN OF DANE, Wis. — Authorities say a man accidentally ran over and killed his 8-year-old son on a farm in south-central Wisconsin.
Dane County sheriff’s authorities said the accident happened late Friday in the Town of Dane.
The initial report was that the boy apparently had been trampled to death by a cow, but authorities determined the boy’s father had accidentally run over him with a skid-steer loader.
9 overdose deaths reported in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office reports a rash of fatal overdoses in recent days.
Authorities say a man and a woman died of a probable overdose in Milwaukee on Saturday. The deaths were among five probable overdose deaths that the medical examiner’s office responded to in less than five hours Saturday.
Since Friday morning, the medical examiner’s office had responded to nine probable overdose deaths. The majority of the deaths happened in Milwaukee.
Autopsies were scheduled for today.
Report: Decatur shootings decline
DECATUR, Ill. — A report says the number of shootings in Decatur the first half of this year is at the lowest level since 2013.
The Herald and Review reported that there were 26 shootings between Jan. 1 and June 30. It is the lowest number since 2013 when there were 22 reported shootings in the same time period. The number in the first half of 2019 was a 33% decline compared with the same time frame last year when there were 39. The numbers include fatal shootings.
There have been seven homicides this year so far in Decatur.