Pate takes helm of national organization
DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is the new president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, a professional organization for top state election officials.
Pate was sworn in July 3 at the group’s annual meeting in New Mexico and will serve as the NASS president through July 2020.
Pate is the second Iowa official to lead the group since its founding in 1904. The first was Melvin Synhorst in 1960.
Pate says he will make election security his top priority. He said the group’s mission for 2020 is to ensure “the sanctity of the vote is protected at every level, from the smallest county to the largest state.”
Man wins free speech social media battle
DES MOINES — A southwest Iowa man has won his free speech legal battle with a sheriff’s department and two officers who charged him with harassment for writing a social media post that profanely criticized a deputy.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will pay Jon Richard Goldsmith $10,000 to settle a federal lawsuit he filed in May alleging violations of his free speech rights, retaliation and false arrest.
The sheriff’s office agreed to a court order filed Monday that prohibits it from bringing criminal charges against or threatening to criminally charge citizens on the basis of the lawful comments, posts, or other speech protected by the First Amendment.
Goldsmith criticized Deputy Cory Dorsey in a profane Facebook post in July that prompted the sheriff’s department to charge him with third-degree harassment.
Man injured after fireworks mishap
NEW HAMPTON — Authorities say a man was hospitalized after a fireworks explosion in northeast Iowa.
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office said the 22-year old was setting off fireworks and ignited flammable material in his shed.