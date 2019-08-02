Police pursuit in Milwaukee ends with deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — A police pursuit has ended with a deadly crash in Milwaukee.
Authorities said a 19-year-old man was killed at about 1 a.m. Thursday when a driver being chased by police ran a flashing red light and struck the victim’s vehicle.
Police said they were pursuing the man because he was driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle. The fatal crash follows a police pursuit Tuesday night that left six people injured, including two young boys and a police officer.
Officials hold youth tech event to overlap with Lollapalooza
CHICAGO — Chicago officials are planning a youth technology event to coincide with Lollapalooza.
It is called ThinkChicago. The idea is to introduce 200 students from dozens of schools to the city’s technology industry during one of the country’s most popular music festivals.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said students from 41 schools in 17 states have been chosen to participate. Local participating schools include Chicago State University, Columbia College and Northwestern University.
Officials said it’s a chance to showcase Chicago.
Participants will get access to Lollapalooza, including a backstage tour, and visit Chicago tech incubator 1871 and the Illinois Institute of Technology, among other places.
The youth event ends today.
Des Moines police charge man with June shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have charged a man with murder in the shooting death of a Des Moines man more than a month ago.
Des Moines police said Thursday that detectives had charged 20-year-old Michael Resco Lyke Jr. with first-degree murder, attempted murder, intimidation with a weapon and assault causing injury.
Lyke, of Des Moines, is charged in connection with a June 28 shooting that killed 41-year-old Earl Marcello Caldwell, of Des Moines. Another man, 39-year-old Des Moines resident Littleton William Clark, was injured.
Court records don’t indicate if Lyke has an attorney who could answer questions about his arrest.