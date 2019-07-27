CLINTON, Iowa — Authorities in eastern Iowa say a kayaker has been rescued from the Mississippi River at a dam at Clinton.

Television station KWQC reports that the Clinton County Sheriff's Office was called Friday to Lock and Dam 13 for a water rescue.

Officials with the Clinton Fire Department reported sometime before 3 p.m. Friday that a male kayaker had been safely rescued. Officials had initially received reports that a woman who was kayaking also was in trouble, but officials say she remained out kayaking and did not need to be rescued.

