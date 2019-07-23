Health officials release data on pregnancy and babies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State health officials say more data on pregnancy and babies will available to the public.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says it is adding maternal and child health data to its public health community map. The feature shows information on the quality and access to healthcare throughout the state, including racial disparities.
Health officials say the information can help clinicians, legislators and healthcare administrators.
Authorities: Hot weather contributed in 2 deaths
CHICAGO — Authorities say hot weather was a contributing factor in the separate deaths of two people in Chicago over the weekend.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office says the cause of death in both cases Saturday was heart disease, specifically coronary atherosclerosis. But details of autopsies for 71-year-old Bettye Richmond and 54-year-old James Alighire say “heat stress” was a factor in their deaths.
The deaths came as Chicago and large swaths of the country felt stifling heat. Temperatures have since eased in the city.
The heat had forced the cancellation of several outdoor events in Chicago. Humidity levels were high and cooling centers were set up around the city.
DNR asks wastewater plants to test for PFASMADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources is asking wastewater treatment plants to test for polyfluoroalkyl pollution.
The substances, also known as PFAS, are man-made chemicals that have been used for decades in products such as fire-fighting foam, non-stick cookware and fast-food wrappers. Research suggests PFAS can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.
DNR officials said Monday they have started sending letters to 125 municipal wastewater plants asking them to sample and analyze water flowing in and out of the facilities for PFAS compounds. The DNR picked the facilities because they’re more likely to receive wastewater from businesses that use PFAS.
Power slow to return in parts of Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Parts of Wisconsin continue to recover from destructive weekend storms.
We Energies said nearly 21,000 remained without power Monday morning due to one of the most powerful storms to hit the Fox Valley in two decades. Power has been restored to more than 80,000 customers since Friday night.
About 30,500 Wisconsin Public Service customers remain without service with 8,850 in Green Bay. Nearly 4,300 Alliant Energy customers are still out of service today.
The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes Friday night. One near Jeffris in Lincoln County, another near Tripoli in Oneida County and a third near Mosinee in Marathon County. The weather service confirmed a fourth tornado Saturday morning near New London in the Fox Valley.