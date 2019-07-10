Confederate Railroad dropped from fair lineup
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois has canceled a state fair appearance by the Southern rock group Confederate Railroad because of its use of the Confederate flag.
A spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Emily Bittner, said Tuesday that the administration prohibits using state resources “to promote symbols of racism.”
The group was scheduled to play the DuQuoin State Fair Aug. 27.
The band’s logo features a steam locomotive flying Confederate flags. The flag has been criticized as a racist emblem of slavery and segregation, but supporters say it represents history.
Frontman Danny Shirley said in a statement that the band is disappointed, but thanked their fans.
Confederate Railroad was to appear with Shenandoah and Restless Heart. Shenandoah said it will still play but that “this ‘political correctness’ has to stop. It’s tearing our country apart.”
Attorneys seek new sentence for kidnapper
KANKAKEE — A judge said he will consider arguments made by lawyers for a woman sentenced to life in prison for aiding in the 1987 kidnapping and death of a northern Illinois businessman.
Attorneys for Nancy Rish said she should be re-sentenced under a recent change in Illinois law designed to benefit people who can show their crimes were related to being abused.
Rish’s lawyers said physical abuse and threats from onetime boyfriend Danny Edwards led her to unwittingly assist his kidnapping of Stephen Small and an attempt to extort $1 million from Small’s family.
Small, 40, was buried alive in a plywood box, suffocated when a breathing tube running to the surface failed before a ransom could be paid.
The Illinois attorney general’s office opposes the effort by Rish, 57. The office notes the abuse Rish cites is not new and did not impact her sentence.
Pilot injured during landing on I-88
DOWNERS GROVE — The pilot of a single-engine airplane suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 88 outside Chicago.
Illinois State Police officials said the “experimental” aircraft took off Monday from an airport near Waukegan for an airport in DuPage County. The pilot, who wasn’t immediately identified, reported engine trouble before attempting an emergency landing on the westbound lanes of the Reagan Memorial Tollway. During the landing, one of the plane’s wings clipped an SUV before coming to a rest.
The pilot was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital. The driver of the SUV was not injured and his vehicle sustained minor damage.
The National Transportation Safety Boardis looking into the crash.