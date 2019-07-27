Man arrested in road rage shooting that injured girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they’ve made an arrest in a road rage shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl, the second such case in less than two weeks.
The Milwaukee girl was grazed in the leg Thursday morning by a bullet when someone fired into the car in which she and her father were traveling on the city’s north side. She was the only passenger in the car her father was driving. Police said a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened a couple of blocks from a road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris on July 13. A Milwaukee man, 39-year-old Antonio Bratcher, is charged in that shooting and pleaded not guilty Thursday.
Judge sentences Mexican drug cartel launderer to 5 years
CHICAGO — A federal judge has sentenced a 55-year-old former Chicago resident to five years in prison for his part in a conspiracy to launder more than $100 million in illegal drug proceeds for two Mexican cartels.
A U.S. attorney’s office statement said Mario Herrera, of Michoacán, Mexico, was personally responsible for laundering nearly $2 million. He was among 30 defendants charged in a Chicago-based investigation called “Operation King’s Gold.”
Herrera pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Judge Andrea Wood imposed the sentence Wednesday in Chicago.
The purported leader of the money laundering group, Diego Pineda Sanchez, was sentenced last fall to 15 years for laundering over $61 million of the ill-gotten proceeds.
Prosecutors say the money was laundered for two cartels, Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation.
Iowa officials say kayaker rescued from Mississippi River
CLINTON, Iowa — Authorities in eastern Iowa say a kayaker was rescued from the Mississippi River near a dam at Clinton.
Television station KWQC reported that the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was called Friday to Lock and Dam 13 for a water rescue.
Officials with the Clinton Fire Department reported sometime before 3 p.m. Friday that a male kayaker had been safely rescued. Officials had initially received reports that a woman who was kayaking also was in trouble, but officials said she continued kayaking and did not need to be rescued.
Suspect in 2 Chicago slayings found near Des Moines
CLIVE, Iowa — Authorities say a man suspected in two 2007 Chicago slayings has been found near Des Moines.
The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Friday that members of the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force spotted 33-year-old Conny Miles Jr. driving Thursday afternoon near what was believed to be his residence in West Des Moines. Officers followed him to a convenience store in Clive, where he was taken into custody without incident. Chicago police had obtained an arrest warrant for him in June.