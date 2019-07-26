Man who abducted Jayme Closs moved to New Mexico prison
MADISON, Wis. — The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents in northern Wisconsin has been moved to a prison in New Mexico.
Press-Gazette Media reported the New Mexico Corrections Department has confirmed Jake Patterson has been transferred to one of its prisons from Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.
Wisconsin corrections officials recommended Patterson be sent to an out-of-state facility due to security concerns because of his case’s notoriety. Patterson was moved July 15 but Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials refused to say where he was moved and removed him from its online inmate locator.
A judge sentenced Patterson to life in May for shooting James and Denise Closs in their Barron home and holding 13-year-old Jayme captive for 88 days.
Patterson doesn’t appear on the Wisconsin sex offender registry even though the judge ordered him added. Wisconsin officials said Thursday they’re working on posting his name. Patterson is listed on the national registry.
CWD meeting yields no new approaches
Wildlife experts from around the Midwest concluded a two-day chronic wasting disease conference in Wisconsin on Thursday without coming up with any new approaches to slow the ailment.
The conference in Madison included state officials from North Dakota and South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole told reporters on Wednesday the gathering was “unprecedented.”
But the attendees didn’t come up with any new tactics. They finished the conference Thursday afternoon by laying out a host of potential research priorities, including dispersal paths, how to persuade hunters to comply with chronic wasting disease regulations and the role of insects and spiders in spreading the disease.
They also discussed sharing disease management plans between the states but were unsure how to best accomplish that goal.
Damage cleanup ongoing in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Damage cleanup and power restoration is ongoing in Wisconsin as a result of the recent destructive storms.
A report from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs pegs preliminary damage to the public sector at $1.9 million, but also notes many counties have not yet reported to the state.
The state Emergency Operations Center is monitoring power restoration. It says about 16,000 customers remain without power while service has been restored to 273,000 across the state.
The National Weather Service now says there were 16 tornadoes that touched down in the state between July 18 and 20. The Wisconsin Army National Guard was sending help to Polk and Barron counties Thursday where heavy equipment will be used to clear debris. The Wisconsin Air National Guard is also sending debris removal teams to Polk County.
Chicago mayor caught insulting officer
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has apologized after a live microphone captured her calling a Fraternal Order of Police officer an “FOP clown” during a City Council meeting.
When FOP Vice President Patrick Murray approached a microphone during a public comment period Wednesday, Lightfoot turned to her corporation counsel, Mark Flessner, and was overheard on the livestream of the meeting saying, “Back again. This is this FOP clown.”
Murray had approached the microphone to express support for four police officers fired last week for allegedly covering up a white officer’s 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.
Murray last month accused Lightfoot of freezing the FOP out of transition discussions on public safety and police reform.
The FOP on its Facebook page called Lightfoot’s comment “contemptuous.”
Aldermen introduce sanctuary measure
CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen have introduced a measure to strengthen the city’s sanctuary policy by removing exceptions where authorities can share information with federal immigration officials.
The proposal would remove carve-outs in Chicago’s Welcoming City that allow police to share information on immigrants living in the country illegally who face criminal charges or appear in the city’s gang database.
Backers say issues of immigration are separate from the criminal justice system.
Sponsor Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa said Thursday at a news conference that the measure will help make Chicago the most immigrant-friendly city nationwide and it ensures immigrants aren’t afraid to call police. He said it’s needed especially as President Donald Trump’s aggressive enforcement policies have targeted immigrants.
Trump has often criticized cities such as Chicago that have sanctuary policies.
Peoria gets $2.3 million for low-emission buses
PEORIA, Ill. — A central Illinois city is receiving over $2.3 million in federal grants to upgrade its fleet of buses to make them more environmentally friendly.
Illinois members of Congress announced on Wednesday that the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District will use the money to purchase zero- and lower-emissions buses.
The general manager of the Peoria-area transportation system, Doug Roelfs, said electric buses bought with the money will be help modernize the city’s aging fleet and help achieve the goal of making the entire agency more “environmentally conscious.”
The funds come from an emissions program under the Federal Transit Administration. The grants enable state and local authorities to buy more environmentally sound buses, as well as to acquire, lease or build support facilities.