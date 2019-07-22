News in your town

Police: Truck driver didn't slow in time; 3 dead in Illinois

Authorities ID Iowa man believed to have drowned while swimming

Wisconsin and Illinois news in brief

Iowa news in brief

Answers still sought after murder 13 years ago

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Illinois man gets life in prison for killing Chinese scholar

Power station fires knock out service on hot day in Madison

Baby's family mad about hospital bills in cut-from-womb case

Iowa will keep voter registration system for 2020 elections

Iowa man accused of threatening to shoot children, officers

Jury convicts boy who pointed gun at teacher, pulled trigger

Man charged with killing woman, 2 children in Des Moines

Wisconsin unemployment ticks up to 2.9% in June

News in brief

Trump voters cringe and shrug at tweets while Democrats rage

News in brief

Trump appoints Scott Walker to board of think tank

Iowa State hires Lanning, Kempt as assistants

Authorities search rural Illinois area for woman missing since '92

State-employed registered nurses sue for unpaid overtime

Florida expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago lagoon

Emails show Iowa official's Tupac fixation before his ouster

Iowa news in brief

Wisconsin Democrats promote new redistricting plan

Wisconsin news in brief

Judge orders R. Kelly held in jail without bond in sex case

Governor wants Illinois residents to report flood damage

Davenport's housing program aims to revitalize inner-city

Walker to take new job, won't run for office in 2022

Avenatti: R. Kelly paid $2M to silence girl he assaulted

Former Iowa official wins $1.5M in discrimination case

Goat yoga classes return to 2019 Iowa State Fair

Vigil held for girl killed in Milwaukee road rage attack

Davenport's housing program aims to revitalize inner-city

Wisconsin news in brief

Marijuana arrests in Wisconsin hit black residents hardest

Advocates hope Illinois private detention ban sparks change

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

Trump escapes blame for ethanol policy hurting corn farmers

Feds bring new sex crimes charges against singer R. Kelly

Trump to tout trade, economy in formerly blue Wisconsin

Trial starts for Iowa boy accused of trying to kill teacher