At least 4 children die at overcrowded Iowa daycares
DES MOINES — At least four Iowa children have died in the past 18 months at day care centers that had been warned about caring for too many children.
The Des Moines Register reported that criminal charges have been filed in two of the deaths, and prosecutors are considering charges in a third case.
Often, state or local officials know about providers that are caring for too many children, but don’t tell prosecutors or take other action to stop them.
The state has 4,300 regulated day care centers, but home day cares are not regulated.
Des Moines man dies after trying to jump on train
DES MOINES — A 26-year-old Des Moines man has died after he tried to jump on a train.
The Des Moines Register reported that Des Moines Police said Ian Pfeifer tried to jump aboard the train early Saturday.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Pfeifer was dragged about 60 feet by the train after he tried to jump aboard.
Parizek said Pfeifer had told friends he planned to jump on a train before the incident.
Wisconsin abbey names 22 priests accused of sexual abuse
DE PERE, Wis. — St. Norbert Abbey in Wisconsin has released the names of 22 priests who faced “credible” allegations of sexually abusing minors.
The abbey says an independent review deemed more than 40 allegations credible. About half came from the 1960s, and 12 Norbertine priests faced multiple allegations. All but five are dead. Two of the living have left the abbey and ministry; three others are restricted from ministry.
Abbot Dane Radecki says the names were released Friday in the spirit of accountability, but gave few details of the allegations.
The abbey serves St. Norbert College and some schools and parishes around De Pere.
The report came six months after the Green Bay Diocese named 46 priests with credible claims of sexual abuse against them but did not include priests from independent orders.
2 teenage girls crash into Madison squad car during chase
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’ve arrested two teenage girls after a report of shots fired led to a chase and a crash into a squad car.
Officers responded to the shots fired around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. They found nobody injured or any damage, but found a shell casing and evidence that a suspected stolen car that had left the area was connected to the shots.
Police spotted the car about 45 minutes later and began a chase. After crashing into a squad car, the two suspects ran away, leading to a short foot chase before they were arrested.
The 17-year-old and 16-year-old female suspects face charges of eluding a police officer and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Both suspects and two Madison officers were treated for minor injuries.
Illinois officials investigate after carnival rides injure 2
CHICAGO — State officials are investigating incidents where carnival rides injured people in separate Chicago suburbs.
The rides have been taken out of service.
The Illinois Department of Labor became involved after a 6-year-old boy suffered an injury at a church festival in Midlothian on Thursday and after a woman fell off a ride at a carnival in Plainfield. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.
In Midlothian, two coasters that didn’t have any passengers aboard them collided. Falling debris injured the boy, who was hospitalized. In Plainfield, a woman fell off a coaster when it came off the track.
State officials say both rides had previously received permits to operate for the year and were last inspected in May.
University of Chicago to pay $2.6M in malpractice lawsuit
CHICAGO — The family of a woman who died days after receiving a heart test at the University of Chicago Medical Center will receive $2.6 million settlement under a revised court agreement.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Sarah Crayton died in 2014 after going to the hospital for an appointment with a heart specialist. The medical malpractice lawsuit alleges the cardiologist ordered a test in which an artery was damaged and the 61-year-old retired postal employee died from internal bleeding.
In May, a Cook County jury awarded Crayton’s daughter, Shamona Nichols, $3 million in the case against the hospital and cardiologist.
Nichols’ attorney James Coogan said that under a post-trial agreement earlier this month the amount was reduced to $2.6 million and the hospital agreed to drop appeals.
The hospital declined comment.