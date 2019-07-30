Chicago adding accessible pedestrian signals for the blind
CHICAGO — Chicago is making it easier for people with who can’t see very well or are blind to walk around the city.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that as many as 100 accessible pedestrian signals that use tones or otherwise nonvisual to cues to alert pedestrians when it’s safe to walk will be installed over the next two years.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced at a social service agency that supports people with visual impairments called The Chicago Lighthouse that the new signals are part of an effort to make Chicago “the most inclusive city in the nation.”
Visually impaired residents will help identify 50 intersections where signals should go and another 50 signals will be installed as traffic signals are upgraded.
Milwaukee man charged in road-rage shooting that hurt girl
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man in a road-rage shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl.
Thirty-five-year-old Anthony Jenkins was charged Monday with several felonies including endangering safety by firing a gun into a vehicle.
According to the complaint, the girl was in the backseat of her father’s car Thursday when Jenkins began tailgating their vehicle. When the man pulled over, Jenkins started yelling at the man that he was driving too slowly.
The Journal Sentinel reports Jenkins then got out, pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting at the man’s car as it pulled away. The girl was grazed in the leg.
7-year-old girl killed at Wisconsin Dells campground
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A 7-year-old girl has died at a Wisconsin Dells campground after she was struck by a pickup truck.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was killed Sunday at Jellystone Camp Resort in the town of Delton. Authorities said a 76-year-old man behind the wheel crested a hill and struck the girl who was in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois truck driver dead after vehicle struck by Amtrak train
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — Authorities say the driver of a box truck has died after the vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train in northeast Illinois, causing several train cars to derail.
The Will County coroner’s office said Richard E. Millette, 77, of Frankfort, Ill., died following Sunday’s crash in University Park, about 30 miles south of Chicago. An autopsy was planned.
University Park Fire Department Deputy Chief Shawn Richards said the train was heading from Chicago to Carbondale and was going about 70 mph at the time.
Two minor injuries were reported among the nearly 300 passengers on the train. Amtrak said a locomotive and five passenger cars went off the rails, but they remained upright.
Amtrak said the passengers were taken by bus to their destination.