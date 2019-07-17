EPA asked to reconsider use of chemical causing refinery explosion
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth City Council is asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider whether petroleum refineries should be allowed to continue their use of a dangerous and potentially deadly chemical.
KBJR-TV reports the council voted late Monday on the request involving hydrogen fluoride and the safety of area residents following the reconstruction of a refinery that exploded in neighboring Superior, Wisconsin.
The Husky Energy oil refinery was rocked last April by a huge blast and fire. The flying shrapnel narrowly missed a tank of hydrogen fluoride, a toxic chemical that can be deadly if inhaled.
Husky spokesman Mel Duvall noted in April that the refinery will still use hydrogen fluoride when the $400 million facility is rebuilt. The mayors of Duluth and Superior urged Husky to stop using the chemical.
Jayme Closs kidnapper moved out of Wisconsin
BARRON, Wis. — A man who admitted to kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents has been moved to a facility outside of Wisconsin.
Twenty-two-year-old Jake Patterson is serving life without parole for the October deaths of James and Denise Closs.
State records say he was moved Monday, but they do not say where. The Department of Corrections says his location is not being disclosed for his safety.
It’s not clear why he was transferred.
Patterson held Jayme captive in a remote cabin for nearly three months before she escaped in January. The criminal complaint says he saw Jayme getting on a school bus and decided “she was the girl he was going to take.”
Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He was sentenced in May.