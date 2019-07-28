400 Illinois National Guard troops heading to Afghanistan
CHICAGO — The Illinois National Guard is set to deploy about 400 soldiers to Afghanistan in what officials say is the largest mobilization of Guardsmen and women from the state in nearly a decade.
The Chicago Tribune reported that members of the 178th Infantry Regiment that’s headquartered on Chicago’s South Side and has companies from as far away as the Peoria area was scheduled to start leaving this weekend to start a yearlong deployment to Afghanistan in support of “Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.”
The soldiers will first go to Fort Bliss in Texas before heading to Afghanistan about the time of the country’s planned presidential election on Sept. 28.
The number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan has dropped in the past decade but there are still some 14,000 U.S. servicemen and women there.
19-year-old woman hit, killed by truck in central Iowa
ALTOONA, Iowa — Authorities in central Iowa say a 19-year-old woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck.
Des Moines television station KCCI reported that the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at an Altoona intersection. The Iowa State Patrol said the truck was northbound and had a green light when it hit the woman.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where she died.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Driver dies in botched Chicago drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a participant in a botched drive-by shooting in Chicago will likely face murder charges for allegedly fatally wounding the driver of the vehicle he was shooting from.
Matthew Gibson was pronounced dead last week at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Cook County prosecutors say Jake Lee, the passenger who allegedly shot the 26-year-old Gibson, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is facing murder charges.
Prosecutors said Gibson on Sunday pulled alongside an SUV and Lee, seated in the front passenger seat, began firing at the SUV with a handgun. During the shooting, Gibson was accidentally shot in the head.
Prosecutors said Gibson was brain dead on Monday, but was kept alive so his organs could be harvested. The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Friday ruled his death a homicide.
Lee is being held without bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation.
CTA fires train operator for attention lapse in deadly crash
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority has fired an operator whose train struck and killed a woman who had climbed onto the tracks last month.
An in-cab video obtained by the Chicago Tribune shows the unnamed operator looking away from the tracks for about 12 seconds before the June 27 incident which led to the death of 37-year-old Felon N. Smith.
CTA spokesman Brian Steele said the man was fired last week for “failure to devote attention to duty and ensuring safe train operations.”
The employee had been a rail operator since 2006 and had no previous safety violations.
A second video on a train platform shows Smith climbing down on the tracks to retrieve a dropped cellphone. She then walks in the direction of the oncoming train.
Police say shooting that injured Waterloo woman was accidental
WATERLOO, Iowa — Police in northeastern Iowa say a Waterloo woman wounded in an accidental shooting is expected to recover.
The Courier reported that the woman was taken to a hospital following the shooting Thursday night.
Police say first responders were called to a home around 10:15 p.m. Thursday and found the woman with a single gunshot wound to the torso. Officials said she underwent surgery for her injuries.
Officers said a man at the house was handling a handgun when it accidentally fired.
Iowa girl rescued after head gets stuck in water tower ladder
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — City workers and firefighters have rescued a 7-year-old girl whose head became stuck between two rungs of a water tower ladder in northern Iowa.
Officials said the girl is autistic and was reported missing a little before 10 a.m. Thursday from her home in Estherville. She soon was spotted on the tower near her home, clinging to the ladder near its top.
Firefighters deployed a ladder with a basket attached, and a city electrical department staffer helped cut her free.
She was taken to the ground and checked by medics before being turned over to her parents. Her name hasn’t been released.