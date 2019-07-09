Trial begins in officer’s death
MILWAUKEE — A man accused in the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer is going on trial.
Jordan Fricke is accused of killing 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner on Feb. 6. The 17-year police veteran was helping to serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex when he was killed.
Fricke, 27, of Milwaukee is charged with four felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. His jury trial starts Monday. He is jailed on $1 million bond.
According to the criminal complaint, police announced their presence several times and said they had a warrant. Rittner made a hole in the door with a battering ram, and Fricke fired four rounds through that hole, striking Rittner in the chest.
Regents set to increase fees
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System regents are set to increase student fees as well as room-and-board costs for the upcoming academic year.
The regents are scheduled to vote Thursday on a 2019-20 operation budget that calls for raising student fees an average of $36 across the system.
UW-Madison students would see a $170 increase, the largest of any four-year school, bringing their annual fees to $1,452.
Students at every four-year school except UW-Milwaukee and UW-River Falls would see an increase in room-and-board rates. Increases would range from $258 at UW-Madison to $20 at UW-Stout.
DNR seeks chronic wasting tests
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is recommending that hunters in parts of western Wisconsin be required to have deer they shoot during the gun season this fall inspected for chronic wasting disease.
CWD affects deer’s brains, causing them to grow thin, act abnormally and eventually die.
The agency’s Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team of hunters suggested the testing orders in six townships in Eau Claire, Dunn and Pepin counties.
In 2018, state and federal officials paid Wisconsin deer farmers more than $330,000 in compensation after wiping out herds they feared were CWD-infected.
Evers regulates electric scooters
MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill to regulate electric scooters on roads and sidewalks.
Under the bipartisan measure, scooters must weigh less than 100 pounds and abide by a 15 mph speed limit. Local governments could prohibit use on sidewalks or streets with speed limits above 25 mph and restrict public rentals.
Evers signed the bill Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. State Ethics Commission records show no groups have registered against the measure.