Penalty phase begins in Chinese scholar’s case
PEORIA, Ill. — Jurors who will decide whether a former University of Illinois doctoral student should live or die for kidnapping, torturing and killing a scholar visiting from China will hear from the victim’s mother and several of her friends, a judge announced on Monday.
Just before the scheduled penalty phase of Brendt Christensen’s federal trial, U.S. District Judge James Shadid said he would allow jurors to watch a video that prosecutors said Yingying Zhang’s mother recorded on Saturday, and seven videos in which Yingying Zhang’s friends talk about how the 2017 death of the 26-year-old scholar affected their lives. Shadid also agreed to allow the jurors watch a video of Zhang singing.
The judge also said he would allow jurors to hear a recording of a phone call that Christensen made from jail. Prosecutors told the judge Monday that Christensen asserts his innocence — something that prosecutors want jurors to hear because they believe it shows Christensen’s lack of remorse.
6 killed, 66 wounded over holiday weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO — Chicago’s expected jump in gun violence over the long July Fourth weekend left six people dead and another 66 wounded.
The police had expected a surge in criminal activity and flooded the streets with an additional 1,500 officers. The totals were far lower than during the last four-day Fourth of July weekend in 2017, which ended with more than 100 people shot, including 15 who died.
The holiday was also marred by a stampede after at least two people were stabbed during the July Fourth fireworks at downtown Navy Pier. Police said approximately 13 people were injured as they tried to flee.
Climatologist reports more rain, lower temps for June
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois state climate scientists say June was rainy in the state with lower temperatures than average.
The Illinois State Climatologist Office at the University of Illinois State Water Survey looks at monthly weather trends in the state. The office said preliminary average statewide precipitation during June in Illinois was nearly 5.4 inches, or nearly 1.2 inches above long-term average. The highest precipitation was near Cobden in Union County at 10.73 inches.
Preliminary average statewide temperature during June was 71 degrees Fahrenheit, which is about a degree below average.
Pelosi to keynote Democrats’ county leadership meeting
SPRINGFIELD — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be the keynote speaker at the annual Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association brunch Aug. 14. The highly popular brunch kicks off Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair.
Last year’s event required an overflow room after 2,500 main ballroom tickets sold out, but illness forced scheduled speaker former Vice President Joe Biden to cancel. He was replaced by South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg.