New law aimed at helping more students receive financial aid
DECATUR, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure aimed at helping more Illinois students receive federal financial aid to attend college.
The new law makes completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid a requirement for graduation. The federal government uses the application to determine whether a student is eligible for federal grants and loans. Colleges and universities also use the information to decide if students qualify for other financial aid.
Completing the form is currently optional. Supporters say some students may not know about it or may wrongly assume they can’t afford college.
Pritzker said Friday the law “will help give students the freedom to choose the pathway that’s best for them.”
Students with extenuating circumstances may opt out of the requirement, which takes effect for the 2020-2021 school year.
Iowa includes chronic pain as condition for legal marijuana
DES MOINES — A state board has approved a measure that expands the number of medical conditions that can legally be treated by medical marijuana in Iowa, but rejected several other conditions.
The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board voted Friday to allow those with chronic pain to have legal access to medical marijuana. The condition joins others already allowed, including seizures, Crohn’s disease, AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.
But the board denied allowing generalized anxiety disorder and opioid dependency as qualifying conditions. The board also voted to delay a decision on allowing post-traumatic stress disorder to be a qualifying condition until its November meeting.
Friday’s meeting was the first since Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed an expansion of Iowa’s medical marijuana program in May.The Associated Press