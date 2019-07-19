Feds: Man charged with killing 3 was deported twice
DES MOINES — A Guatemalan man who apparently entered the U.S. illegally after being deported twice has been charged with killing an Iowa woman and her two children.
Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana, 31, made an initial court appearance Thursday in Des Moines, where the judge set his bond at $3 million cash and scheduled his next hearing for July 29. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and hasn’t entered a plea.
Escobar-Orellana was arrested Tuesday night in the fatal shootings of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado- Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.
Chicago woman charged in daughter’s alleged abuse death
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has been charged with murder in the alleged abuse death of her young daughter.
Cook County prosecutors allege that Kahoy Garcia-Velazquez killed 16-month-old Mila Anderson-Garcia at their home in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
A judge on Wednesday ordered the 21-year-old held without bail.
Authorities say Garcia- Velazquez ran to her mother’s apartment on July 13 while holding Mila and screaming that she wouldn’t wake up and wasn’t breathing.
Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Mila, but the child was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office says an autopsy found Mila died of multiple injuries due to child abuse.
September trial set for woman charged with credit card scheme
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A woman accused of stealing more than $6,100 in a credit card scheme has pleaded not guilty.
Woodbury County court records say 36-year-old Amy Inniss-Reyes entered the plea Tuesday to a charge of theft. Her trial is scheduled to start Sept. 17.
A criminal complaint says Inniss-Reyes was managing two Exact Eye Care branches in Sioux City between April 19 and May 30 when she used three of her credit cards to obtain fraudulent refunds.
The complaint says she also told investigators that she made copies of 20 patients’ personal records, intending to use them to obtain loans. The copies were recovered from her home.
Assistant Public Defender Steven Stach says Garcia-Velazquez was arrested Monday while arranging services for her daughter.
Sisters charged with stealing money from college group
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two sisters have been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a group that represents Illinois private colleges in the capital.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said the theft was between $100,000 and $500,000, from 2010 to 2017.
The State Journal-Register reported Cynthia Fuchs, of Springfield, was a vice president at the Federation of Independent Illinois Colleges and Universities in Springfield. Her sister, Penny Stockton, of Jacksonville, was an administrative assistant. They had worked there for years.
It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers who could comment on their behalf.
The federation’s president, Dave Tretter, said the thefts were discovered during an internal investigation. The women were fired in 2017, and authorities were notified.
De Pere deaths ruled murder-suicide
DE PERE, Wis. — Police say a woman fatally shot her husband before turning the gun on herself over the weekend at their De Pere home.
WLUK-TV reports authorities have identified the bodies found Sunday night as those of 64-year-old Sharon Linzmeier and 65-year-old Gerald Linzmeier. Officers say they discovered the couple in their bedroom after family members called police and asked them to check on their welfare.
Rastafarian church reopens after raid
MADISON, Wis. — A self-styled Rastafarian church in Madison that police raided after it dispensed marijuana that leaders described as a sacrament has reopened, but without the cannabis.
Jesse Schworck and Dylan Paul Bangert opened the Lion of Judah House of Rastafari in March. The Dane County Narcotics Task Force then raided the establishment in late May.
The Madison natives were subsequently charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Bangert also faces one count of delivery of marijuana, while Schworck faces three distribution counts.