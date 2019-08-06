Bloody weekend in Chicago leaves 7 dead, dozens injured
CHICAGO — A surge of weekend violence in Chicago that left seven people dead and more than 40 injured prompted the police department to dispatch dozens more officers to the street and forced one overwhelmed hospital emergency room to stop accepting patients for several hours.
Fifteen people were shot in two incidents on the city’s West Side on Sunday — seven in a park near a playground and eight more on a nearby street in what police say may have bene the result of a dispute during a basketball game earlier in the day. One of the victims of that shooting died.
Mt. Sinai Hospital was forced to go on what is called bypass for hours after several of the gunshot victims were brought there.
Autopsies: Man shot 3 relatives multiple times
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Autopsy reports show the man who killed four people before taking his own life in northwestern Wisconsin last month fatally shot three of them, his family members, multiple times.
Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said Ritchie German Jr. shot his 66-year-old mother, Bridget German, five times in the head at her Lafayette townhome on the night of July 26 or early the following morning. Patten said German’s 32-year-old brother, Douglas German, and his 8-year-old nephew, Calvin Harris, each were struck twice. Their bodies were discovered early Monday morning when deputies went to the home to inform the family that German Jr. had fatally shot a 24-year-old woman in Lake Hallie and injured her parents before killing himself late Sunday night.
Patten told the Leader-Telegram German used a revolver to kill his relatives and a shotgun to kill Laile Vang and himself.
Festival-goer dies at Lollapalooza
CHICAGO — Officials say that for the second year in a row, a festival-goer has died at Lollapalooza.
Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said the attendee was taken from the event in critical condition Saturday night and died at a hospital. She said the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.
The four-day music festival was held in Grant Park.
Last year, 16-year-old Evan Kitzmiller, of Mundelein, died after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza. His mother said he had a seizure and his heart stopped.
Man arrested for threats, assault rifle possession
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — A Stevens Point man is under arrest for illegally possessing an assault rifle following a police investigation of threats to law enforcement officers.
Authorities said the 29-year-old man was pulled over Saturday evening after it was determined he had made specific threats of shooting law enforcement officers. Officials said an assault rifle, ammunition and a bulletproof vest were found in the man’s car.
Stevens Point Journal Media said he was taken into custody and is in the Portage County Jail on a probation hold. Police are recommending charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.
Cook County Jail to host internatinal chess tournament
CHICAGO — A unique two-day chess tournament will be held at Cook County Jail in Chicago this week.
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is hosting what it deems as a first-of-its kind tournament for inmates around the world. Video conferencing at the county jail will be used to involve players from correctional systems in six other countries including Brazil, England, Italy and Russia. They’ll play round-robin style chess, where each team plays each team.
The tournament takes place Monday and Tuesday.
Cook County Jail started a chess program in 2012.
Jail officials said chess instills critical thinking skills and patience, lessons which can be used while in custody and for re-entering society.