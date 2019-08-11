Cedar Rapids preparing again for urban deer hunt
CEDAR RAPIDS — The eastern Iowa city of Cedar Rapids is preparing for its annual Urban Deer Hunt, which allows some deer hunting inside city limits.
This year’s season opens on Sept. 14 and runs through Jan. 10. Hunting is limited to those using archery equipment, and participants must complete a bow hunter’s class and attend an urban deer hunting rules and regulations class. Participants must also pass an annual proficiency test and complete a special application before being issued a permit for the urban hunt. Participants must also provide a completed land owners permission form.
The intent of the urban hunt is to thin populations of deer living within city limits and residential areas.
More information can be found on the city’s website at http://bit.ly/2YBizSw.
Storm Lake teacher accused of stealing book fair money
STORM LAKE — A northwestern Iowa school librarian and art teacher has been accused of stealing more than $2,000 from two school fundraising events.
The Sioux City Journal reports that 50-year-old Susan Slagle-Boyd, of Storm Lake, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of theft. Police say officers were called to St. Mary’s Catholic School on Thursday after school officials discovered money collected from two book fairs missing.
Police say Slagle-Boyd is accused of using $630 from a fall book fair and $1,500 raised from a spring book fair for her personal use. The money was supposed to go to the school system for curriculum supplies.
Slagle-Boyd was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and her bond set at $5,000.