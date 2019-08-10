Missouri man jailed in missing Wisconsin brothers case held without bond
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man jailed in connection with the disappearance last month of two Wisconsin brothers in northwest Missouri continues to be held in jail without bond after a hearing Thursday morning was rescheduled.
Garland Joseph Nelson has been held in custody since July on a charge of tampering with a rental truck used by the brothers when they visited his family’s farm in Braymer on cattle business.Nelson appeared via video Thursday morning in Caldwell County Circuit Court, about 55 miles northeast of Kansas City, for a bond hearing. The hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 15.Since his last hearing, Nelson has changed attorneys and was represented Thursday by a public defender. That lawyer declined to comment Thursday, having just been assigned to the case.
Nelson is accused of abandoning the rental truck used by the Wisconsin brothers Nicholas Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 25, after the brothers disappeared July 21. The truck was found in a commuter lot in Holt, Mo.
Human remains have been found by investigators searching the Braymer farm, according to Clinton County Larry Fish. The remains have not been identified.
New cases of vaping damage confirmed
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says doctors in Wisconsin have confirmed new cases of lung disease tied to vaping.
Health officials have confirmed a total of 12 cases and are investigating 13 other cases. The new cases include those who vaped marijuana oils, extracts or concentrates.
Patients with confirmed cases range in age from teens to 30 years old and are from Dodge, Door, Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Winnebago counties. Officials said the severity of the disease has varied among patients, with some needing assistance to breathe.
Bicyclist killed in collision with semi in Waupaca CountyWAUPACA — Sheriff’s officials say a bicyclist has died in a collision with a semi in Waupaca County.
The accident happened about 7 a.m. Friday in the Town of Lebanon. The 51-year-old man who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the State Patrol and New London police and fire departments.