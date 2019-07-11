Des Moines airport to add 1,000 new parking spaces
DES MOINES — Des Moines International Airport has announced plans to add 1,000 more parking spaces to combat shortages.
Station KCCI reports that the new spots will be available at Economy Lot 4, just south of the airport’s main terminal.
Airport General Manager Kevin Foley said the parking shortage is a good sign because it reflects an increase in the number of people using airport facilities. The new parking spaces should be finished by Thanksgiving.
Illinois drug company to build new plant in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers says an Illinois pharmaceutical company plans to build a drug manufacturing plant in southeastern Wisconsin.
Evers announced Wednesday that Lincolnshire-based Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., plans to build the $250 million, 100,000-square-foot facility in Pleasant Prairie.
Construction is expected to begin in August with production starting in 2022. The company expects to hire 77 workers at an average salary of $70,000.
Evers says the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has authorized up to $1.5 million in state income tax credits over the next four years for the company contingent on the number of jobs actually created and the amount of capital investment during that period.
The plant will produce drugs used across an array of areas, including anesthesia, oncology, cardiovascular and neurology.
New bill would cover tech to help wheelchair-bound
MADISON, Wis. — Two legislators are preparing to introduce a bill that would ensure Medicaid covers technology designed to help people in wheelchairs stand up.
The measure from Republican Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt and Democratic Rep. Jimmy Anderson would classify power seat elevators and power standing components of power wheelchairs as complex rehabilitation technology covered under Medicaid.
Anderson is paralyzed from the chest down and uses a power wheelchair. He was injured in 2010 when a drunken driver ran into his family’s car in California. His parents and younger brother were killed in the crash.
Felony charges dropped against Chicago officer
CHICAGO — Prosecutors have dropped felony charges against a Chicago police officer who was accused of striking a handcuffed patient in a hospital room in 2014.
The Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday that a judge during a June hearing dropped the official misconduct charges against veteran officer Clauzell Gause after the Cook County state’s attorney’s office said the victim wouldn’t come to court. Assistant State’s Attorney Kenneth Goff said in court that prosecutors “cannot proceed and meet our burden without the testimony.”
Hospital surveillance footage showed Gause punching and shoving the 24-year-old victim, who had punched Gause. Gause and another officer were transporting the man for a mental health evaluation. Prosecutors said when charges were filed in 2016 that the man was restrained and handcuffed, after which Gause allegedly pushed him and punched him several times.
2 playground fires under investigation
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Fire officials in Rockford are investigating blazes at two playgrounds that destroyed more than $300,000 of new equipment.
The Rockford Register Star reports Rockford Fire Department officials believe both fires were set intentionally. The first fire was June 18 at West View Elementary School, destroying about $153,000 of new playground equipment. The second fire was set at about 7 p.m. Monday at McIntosh Elementary School, destroying $157,000 worth of equipment.
Rockford school district officials say they’re working to increase security at playgrounds, including adding and upgrading cameras. District officials say they’re hoping to replace both playgrounds before school starts.
Man accused of stealing from relative
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a disabled relative.
Polk County court records say 29-year-old Steven Baker is charged with theft and dependent adult abuse. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Baker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
The Des Moines Register reports that police say Baker moved into his bank account nearly $48,000 of his relative’s money, using $12,500 for payment on a car and spending more of the money on himself.
Authorities say the money had come from the Social Security Administration, and Baker told authorities that he’d gotten Social Security permission to buy the car because it would be used to transport his relative.