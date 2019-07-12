News in your town

Wisconsin and Illinois news in brief

Iowa news in brief

Iowa DHS to give $386 million raise to Medicaid insurers

News in brief

GOP tries to persuade panel to pass lottery privacy bill

Iowa school bus driver fired after 6-year-old left on bus at bus yard

Iowa news in brief

Wisconsin news in brief

Illinois news in brief

Authorities recover body believed to that of missing boater

Report: No police misconduct in hospital patient's arrest

Off-duty jailer showed handgun during brawl at Iowa car show

Jurors hear voice of slain scholar in death penalty hearing

Iowa father, girlfriend take pleas in boy's basement imprisonment

Police say woman died at Iowa hotel bowling alley

Man gets 60 years for woman's slaying in Cedar Rapids

Iowa news in brief

Wisconsin news in brief

Illinois news in brief

Iowa, Nevada to launch caucus voting by phone for 2020

People in the News: Spacey accuser refuses to testify

Morning smile: Lithuanian couple crowned 'wife carrying' world champions

Authorities searching Cedar River for missing boater

Evers signs bill regulating electric scooters

Iowa, Nevada to launch caucus voting by phone for 2020

Climatology experts say Illinois saw wetter, cooler June

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Campaign promotes benefits of HIV prevention pill

Report: 13,000 of Chicago's homeless in 2017 had jobs

Iowa news in brief

Pete Buttigieg has money, but can he turn it into 2020 win?

Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

Utility blocks Eagle Point Solar from Wisconsin energy market

Finkenauer, other House freshmen balance national crises, issues back home

New Iowa venture allows customers to break things

Madison man arrested for 10th OWI after motorcycle crash

House freshmen balance national crises, issues back home

Police: Security officer's gunshot warning caused stampede

Deputy chief was hit after Iowa police shooting, files show

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Des Moines woman arrested in fatal July 4 hit-and-run crash