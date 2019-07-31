Reward raised to $50,000 for information on eastern Iowa cousins’ slayings
EVANSDALE, Iowa — A reward has been doubled to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest in the slayings of two Iowa cousins.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers said Tuesday the increase was possible because of a donation from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. Waterloo Police Department investigator Brice Lippert coordinates the Crime Stoppers program, and he said the Crime Stoppers reward is separate from another reward being offered for a conviction in the case.
Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins were 10 and 8 when they disappeared in Evansdale on July 13, 2012. Their abandoned bikes were later located on a trail near Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies at Seven Bridges Park in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles from where they disappeared, on Dec. 5, 2012.
2 companies cited in connection with fatal eastern Iowa silo fire, blast
CLINTON, Iowa — Iowa safety regulators are proposing fines for two companies involved in the fire and explosion at a Clinton grain silo that killed a firefighter and injured another.
Clinton fire Lt. Eric Hosette was killed in the Jan. 5 blast and fire at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. silo, and firefighter Adam Cain was injured.
ADM is contesting the nearly $56,000 in penalties proposed by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Bill Whitter’s Construction is contesting a penalty of nearly $7,800.
Iowa OSHA issued ADM five citations, including one that said firefighters were not given adequate information to combat the fire.
The agency said Bill Whitter’s Construction was cited because its employees assigned special tasks at the facility, such as bin entry and the handling of flammable or toxic substances, were not trained to safely perform the tasks.
Toddler struck, killed on Wisconsin farm
TOWN OF MANCHESTER, Wis. — A toddler has died in an accident on a farm in Green Lake County.
Sheriff’s officials said a man was backing a wagon in the barnyard when the 14-month-old girl was struck Saturday. Adults at the scene began CPR before first responders arrived. The child was taken to a hospital in Berlin where she was pronounced dead.
Northeast Iowa man accused of stealing from woman, again
CRESCO, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man has been accused of stealing from a woman for a second time.
A Howard County trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 30 for Justin Hoehn, of Lawler. He’s pleaded not guilty to theft and identity theft. He’s accused of making unauthorized charges to a Cresco woman’s checking account, getting more than $3,000.
Hoehn was convicted of making unauthorized charges to the same woman’s credit card and got two years of probation in 2016.
Iowa DOT technology officer named to lead state office
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed an information technology officer for the Iowa Department of Transportation to become the state’s top technology officer.
Reynolds said Tuesday she named Annette Dunn to lead the Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer.
Dunn begins the new appointment Aug. 5.
The office manages information technology for state agencies, which includes securing state computer systems from cyberattacks.
Reynolds said Dunn will play an important role in cybersecurity, rural broadband connectivity and “driving innovation and technological change within state government.”
Authorities: Passenger who fell off ATV has died
DOON, Iowa — Authorities say a man who fell off the back of an all-terrain vehicle in northwest Iowa has died.
The Iowa State Patrol said Jacob Soodsma, 25, of Rock Valley, died at a Sioux Falls, S.D., hospital.
The patrol said Soodsma was a passenger Saturday afternoon on the ATV being driven by Joseph Keegan, 27. The patrol said Soodsma fell after the ATV left a private residence and entered an intersection in Doon.
He was taken to a Rock Valley hospital before being flown to the Sioux Falls hospital.
The accident is being investigated.