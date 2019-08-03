Illinois state senator Indicted on embezzlement charges
CHICAGO — An Illinois state senator has been indicted on federal charges that he took more than $250,000 in salary and benefits over a three-year period from the Teamsters while doing little or no work, prosecutors announced Friday.
In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said Thomas E. Cullerton of Villa Park was indicted by a federal grand jury on 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and employee benefit plans and one count of making false statements in a health care matter.
According to the release, the 49-year-old Cullerton, a member of the Teamsters before he took office, was hired as a “purported union organizer” for Teamsters Joint Council 25 in March 2013. Prosecutors said that over the next three years he was paid nearly $190,000 in salary, bonuses, vehicle and cellphone allowances and another $64,000 in health and pension contributions despite the fact that he “did little or no work as a union organizer.” According to the release, when the Joint Council did ask him to perform his job duties, “Cullerton routinely ignored them.”
Cullerton also was reimbursed for almost $22,000 in medical claims from a union local’s Health and Welfare Fund after falsely providing information that he was a “route salesman,” according to the indictment, a claim that concealed the fact that he wasn’t eligible to participate in the fund.
The indictment of Cullerton, a cousin of Senate President John Cullerton, comes just days after former Teamsters Joint Council 25 president John T. Coli Sr. pleaded guilty to shaking down a Chicago film studio and agreed to cooperate with investigators.
And even before Coli’s plea agreement was announced it became clear that federal investigators were investigating the ties between the two men when it was reported earlier this year that they had subpoenaed records related to Cullerton in their probe of the powerful former union leader.
But in a written statement, Cullerton’s attorney, John Theis said Cullerton is innocent and suggested he’s being framed by Coli.
“The action by the U.S. Department of Justice has nothing to do with Mr. Cullerton’s work in the Illinois State Senate but is the result of false claims by disgraced Teamsters boss John Coli in an apparent attempt to avoid penalties for his wrongdoing,” he said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says an arraignment in federal court has not yet been scheduled.
Board reinstates Iowa worker who texted lewd photo to vendor
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A board has ordered the reinstatement of an Iowa employee who was fired in 2017 after sending sexual text messages, including an unwanted photo of a penis, to a saleswoman for a state vendor.
The decision puts taxpayers on the hook for nearly two years of back pay and benefits for Nicholas Carnes, a 37-year-old power plant engineer at the Glenwood Resource Center, an institution for the disabled in southwestern Iowa. The cost hasn’t been calculated but could top $100,000, given that Carnes earned $60,000 in his final full year of state employment.
In its July 19 decision , the Public Employment Relations Board agreed with an administrative law judge that Carnes’ misconduct didn’t warrant termination but a 10-day suspension instead. The board found that Carnes had been an otherwise excellent employee for 13 years and that his inappropriate texts began one minute after his shift ended, not during his work day, as investigators had alleged.
The case dates to Sept. 18, 2017, when a female sales representative for Grainger, an industrial supply company, visited the power plant for a business meeting with Carnes’ supervisor. Carnes met her as she was leaving and got her business card. He soon emailed her from a personal account and they had a phone call related to a piece of welding equipment that Carnes was building.
Immediately after clocking out, Carnes began texting her, saying, “It was nice meeting you today, I like what I saw” and that, “Older ladies are my thing.” The woman responded to the messages playfully at first but brushed off his sexual advances, noting that Carnes was wearing a wedding ring. Ultimately, he sent a picture of a penis to her work phone and she told him that was inappropriate. He stopped and apologized by email later that night.
The saleswoman reported the conversation to her boss at Grainger, which removed her from the state account temporarily. A company human resources official called the Glenwood Resource Center to report the situation, and Carnes was put on paid leave on Sept. 27, 2017, pending an investigation. Carnes told investigators that he took full responsibility and was ashamed of his actions.
The Department of Human Services, which operates the institution, fired Carnes on Nov. 16, 2017. It determined that the messages violated policies that ban unprofessional behavior and using a state job to engage in “sexually-related activities, including suggestive remarks” with visitors.
Carnes appealed with the help of union lawyer Mark Hedberg, arguing that the state didn’t have just cause to fire him. Hedberg argued that the woman had initially welcomed the attention from Carnes and that the texts were sent from his personal phone. In addition, he said Carnes was a great worker who had no prior disciplinary problems and would not repeat the misconduct.
Administrative law Judge Amber DeSmet ruled in February that the state’s decision to fire Carnes for “a one-time offense that took place over the course of one afternoon” was too harsh because lesser discipline could correct his behavior. She said that a 10-day unpaid suspension still represented a “severe consequence” and was in line with discipline ordered for other employees who have engaged in similar conduct.
DeSmet noted that Carnes had a history of professional workplace interactions and had apologized. The fact that Carnes could have believed the messages were consensual was another mitigating factor, she added.
State lawyers appealed to the Public Employment Relations Board, arguing that his misconduct warranted termination. But board members Jamie Van Fossen and Mary Gannon, appointees of former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad, dismissed the state’s arguments and adopted DeSmet’s ruling.
The decision directed the parties to begin working out the details of the reinstatement and back pay award for Carnes. The state hasn’t indicated whether it will appeal the board’s ruling in court.
11 hospitalizations linked to vaping in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin health officials said Friday they’ve linked vaping to 11 recent cases where teenagers and young adults developed severe lung disease that required hospitalizations.
Another seven cases that may also be linked to vaping are being investigated but have not yet been confirmed, health officials said.
“We strongly urge people to avoid vaping products and e-cigarettes. Anyone — especially young people who have recently vaped — experiencing unexplained breathing problems should see a doctor,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.
The health department said all the patients they interviewed reported vaping in the weeks and months prior to being hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, coughing, and weight loss. Officials said the severity of the cases varied and some patients needed assistance breathing.
Some of the patients improved with treatment but officials say they’re investigating whether the lung disease will cause long-term damage.
The counties with confirmed cases include Racine, Door, Walworth, Dodge, Waukesha, and Winnebago.
Investigators are trying to determine what type of vaping products were used in each of the cases.
The health department said it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health providers, and other states to make them aware of the hospitalizations in case they see patients experiencing similar symptoms.
Using e-cigarettes, often called vaping, has now overtaken smoking traditional cigarettes in popularity among students, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, one in five U.S. high school students reported vaping the previous month, according to a CDC survey.The Associated Press