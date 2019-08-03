News in your town

11 hospitalizations linked to vaping in Wisconsin

Ousted Iowa director: Reynolds' aides lying about his firing

Woman gets probation for neglect of disabled daughter

Board reinstates Iowa worker who texted lewd photo to vendor

Remains found on Missouri farm in Wisconsin brothers search

Iowa board decides to require seat belts on school buses

2 people injured by explosion at Iowa golf car business

Iowa police can't find items sought for DNA tests in 1980 killing

Man charged in missing Wisconsin brothers case appears in court

17 hospitalized after buses, dump truck collide near Chicago

Iowa man on Florida honeymoon drowns during first ocean swim

Judge: Smollett special prosecutor will still be appointed

R. Kelly judge orders lawyers not to talk about new evidence

Ousted Iowa director to file whistleblower case, lawyer says

Gov. Evers targets nitrate contamination in Wisconsin water

Wisconsin father accused of leaving toddler in car for 10 hours

Conservative lawsuit challenges Wisconsin governor's veto powers

Ousted Iowa DHS director to file retaliation claim, lawyer says

Iowa farmer dies after tractor runs off riverbank into river

Authorities say person died after being run over by pickup in eastern Iowa

Iowa officer and suspect who exchanged shots leave hospital

Prosecutors dismiss cases tied to Iowa officer who resigned

Sheriff: Wisconsin gunman may have imitated Closs kidnapping

Apple's quarterly profit falls as iPhone sales sputter

Police: 2 Chicago moms killed in shooting likely not targets

Wisconsin redistricting rumors roil conservatives, Democrats

Top aides leave Dem campaign arm amid diversity complaints

Reward raised to $50,000 for information on eastern Iowa cousins' slayings

2 companies cited in connection with fatal eastern Iowa silo fire, blast

Iowa authorities say passenger who fell off ATV has died

Toddler struck, killed on Wisconsin farm

Northeast Iowa man accused of stealing from woman again

Northeast Iowa farmer dies after attack by bull

5 dead, 2 injured in residential shootings in Wisconsin

Third bout of flooding and cleanup takes toll on merchants

7-year-old girl killed at Wisconsin Dells campground

Mississippi River city ponders wall it has long rejected

Report: Illinois pension buyback program fell short in year 1