Search for missing Wisconsin
brothers now a death investigation
HOLT, Mo. — Missouri law enforcement officials say the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers is now a death investigation.
The brothers, Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel, were in Missouri last weekend for business related to a livestock business they run in Shawano County, Wis. They were scheduled to fly home last Sunday but missed their plane out of Kansas City.
Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said Friday the case is a death investigation but he did not offer further details.
Garland Nelson, 25, of Braymer, Mo. was charged Friday with tampering with a motor vehicle. The vehicle reportedly is one used by the brothers before their disappearance.
Court documents say the Diemel brothers last Sunday drove to an address in Braymer where Nelson operates his farm.
DNR to take public input on new ATV forest routes
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources wants to add nearly 20 miles of all-terrain vehicle routes in the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest.
The agency has proposed changing the forest’s master plan to designate about 19 miles of ATV routes on DNR roads and trails in the forest. The DNR has already authorized 51 miles of ATV routes in the forest.
The public can comment on the new miles through Aug. 16. Maps detailing the proposal are available on the DNR’s website by clicking on the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest planning website. People can email comments to DNR Property Planner Phil Rynish at philip.rynish@wisconsin.gov or mail letters to Rynish at the DNR’s Madison headquarters.
Milwaukee man fatally shot at his home on city’s north side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 56-year-old man was fatally shot in his home on the city’s north side.
Police say the man was shot Friday at about 4:15 p.m. after an argument with a “known subject.”
Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.