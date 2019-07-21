3 die in crash near fallen stop sign
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Three people are dead after a crash in western Wisconsin and authorities are investigating whether a fallen stop sign might be a factor.
The crash happened Friday night when a Minnesota man who was heading north on County Road T drove into the intersection at state Highway 64 east of New Richmond. His car was hit by a motorcyclist who was traveling on Highway 64 and had the right of way.
Cody Lynn Cook-Terhurne, 34, of Somerset, was on the motorcycle and was killed. The driver of the car, Thomas John Plasch, 55, of Oakdale, Minn., and his passenger, 46-year-old Miriam Rosal Espinosa, also died.
St. Croix County dispatchers got a call moments before the crash about a fallen stop sign on County Road T. They are investigating that report.
Storm downs trees across Wisconsin
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — Heavy rain and fierce winds left downed trees, damaged buildings and thousands of people without power in Wisconsin as a heat warning remained in effect for parts of the state.
There were no immediate reports of injuries from Friday’s storms. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says weather is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Whitehall, but they are still investigating.
Wind gusts reached more than 80 mph in some areas as the storms toppled trees from western Wisconsin to Green Bay. There were multiple reports of trees falling on homes and other structures.
In Turtle Lake, winds ripped part of the roof from a bar and bowling alley. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that a confirmed tornado destroyed a barn in Marathon County.
Wisconsin Public Service said more than 20,000 customers remained without power Saturday morning, including thousands in Green Bay, Townsend and Marinette.
Lawsuit alleges police used excessive force
CHICAGO — A woman is alleging in a federal lawsuit that Chicago police used excessive force when they raided her home three separate times this year.
Attorney Al Hofeld Jr. is suing the Chicago Police Department on behalf of Krystal Archie and her three children, alleging civil rights violations and excessive force.
Hofeld said that the raids on Archie’s South Side apartment have left the family on “the verge of breakdown and despair.”
The suit alleges officers pointed assault rifles at Archie’s children during one raid, and that no charges were brought following that raid.
Hofeld said Archie, who’s black, is a 38-year-old single mother who works three jobs and has no history of drug, weapon or felony arrests or charges.
Chicago police said the department cannot comment on pending litigation.
Bicyclist dies after fall onto train rail
CHICAGO — A bicyclist has died after falling onto an electrically charged rapid train rail in Chicago.
The man was riding on the platform at a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line station about 9 p.m. Friday when he fell onto the track’s third rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is under investigation.
Blue Line service was temporarily disrupted Friday night.
2 killed, 19 shot in Chicago violence
CHICAGO — A hot weekend in Chicago has gotten off to a violent start, with more than a dozen people wounded and two killed in shootings throughout the city.
At least 19 people were shot overnight, including six people who were wounded in a 3:30 a.m. shootout between two groups outside the Theater on the Lake in Lincoln Park, on the city’s North Side.
Woman charged with selling counterfeits
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with selling counterfeit items after police found nearly 2,000 pieces branded with names including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Burberry.
Buffalo Grove police said Roksolana Pulley, 44, of Buffalo Grove was charged Thursday with selling counterfeit goods from a store she owned.
Two undercover purchases were made at Roksolana, Inc. Police said agents employed by Louis Vuitton identified the items as counterfeit.