Democrats seek hearings on DHS resignation
DES MOINES — Democratic leaders in the Iowa Legislature are calling for hearings on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ refusal to discuss why she demanded the resignation of former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven.
Senate and House Government Oversight Committee Democrats called for hearings on Foxhoven’s sudden departure last month and want him to appear to explain what happened.
Sen. Tony Bisignano said a 2017 state law requires the reason for demanding a state employee’s resignation to be made public.
Reynolds has declined to explain why she asked Foxhoven to resign beyond saying there were several factors. Foxhoven has declined to explain the factors behind his firing.
Separately, Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, said he plans to investigate the reasons behind Foxhoven’s departure.
2nd suspect takes plea deal in murder case
BURLINGTON — Another defendant has taken a plea deal in the slaying of a 26-year-old man in southeast Iowa.
Andre Harris pleaded guilty to conspiracy and other charges Friday. His deal calls for him to testify against the three remaining defendants. Five men were charged with killing Demarcus “Peanut” Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother’s apartment in Burlington.
One of the five, Antoine Spann, also took a deal and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He, too, must testify against the three remaining defendants: Caesar Davison, Derrick Parker and Emmanuel Spann.
Drowning victim identified
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Authorities have identified a man believed to have drowned while swimming at Palisades-Kepler State Park near Mount Vernon in eastern Iowa.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office identified him as Jairo Mejia Jimenez, 31, of Cedar Rapids.
A search began Saturday night after it was reported that a man swimming near the dam went under and didn’t resurface. The search continued Sunday along the Cedar River.
