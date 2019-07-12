Flooding claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son whose car was swept away near the Colebrook Railroad trestle crossing Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Boyertown, Pa. Douglass Township Police Chief John says the car was swept down the Manatawny Creek for about a half-mile on Thursday night, while the woman was on the phone with emergency officials. The call then dropped, and emergency workers found the car in a tributary nearly five hours later. The names of the woman and child have not been released.