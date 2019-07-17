78 dead in Nepal as South Asia flooding continues
GAUHATI, India — Monsoon flooding and landslides continued to cause havoc in South Asia on Tuesday, with the death toll rising to 78 in Nepal and authorities in neighboring northeastern India battling to provide relief to more than 4 million people in Assam state, officials said.
Nepal’s National Emergency Operation Center said more than 40,000 soldiers and police were using helicopters and roads to rush food, tents and medicine to thousands of people hit by the annual flooding. Rescuers also were searching for 32 missing people.
In Bangladesh, more than 100,000 people were affected by flooding in the north and forecasters warned that major rivers continued to swell across the country.
Von der Leyen becomes 1st woman in prestigious EU post
BRUSSELS — Ursula von der Leyen was confirmed as the European Commission president Tuesday, becoming the first woman to hold one of the most prestigious positions in the European Union and who will be one of the most prominent faces from the bloc on the world stage.
The European Parliament voted, 383-327, with 22 abstentions, to approve von der Leyen’s nomination. The confirmation required an absolute majority of 374 votes, and the outgoing German defense minister scraped through with barely nine votes to spare in a cliffhanger vote.
Von der Leyen will replace Jean-Claude Juncker when his term expires at the end of October.
Portugal suspends visas to Iranians
LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s foreign minister says his country has temporarily stopped granting visas to Iranians “for security reasons.”
Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told a Portuguese parliament committee about the decision on Tuesday but declined to elaborate on the rationale for it. He said he would provide details privately to lawmakers on the committee.
Portugal has long had diplomatic relations with Iran, though trade and ties are minor compared with European Union countries.
Reports: Airstrikes kill 9 in Syria’s north
BEIRUT — Paramedics and a war monitor say at least nine civilians have been killed in Syrian government airstrikes on a residential area in the northwestern province of Idlib.
The opposition-allied first responders, also known as the White Helmets, said another 15 people were wounded in the strikes on a market in the village of Maarshourin.
Opposition activists as well as the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights are also reporting Tuesday’s deadly attacks. The Observatory, which monitors Syria’s civil war through a network of activists on the ground, said 10 civilians were killed, including three children.
Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in Syria’s eight-year civil war. Government troops backed by Russia have been unsuccessfully trying to advance on the edges of the area in recent months.