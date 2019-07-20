In this Thursday, July 4, 2019 file photo, a Royal Marine patrol vessel is seen beside the Grace 1 super tanker in the British territory of Gibraltar. Taken on its own, Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz may seem like a brazen act of aggression, a provocative poke in the nose to both Britain and its chief ally, the United States. But Iran seems to view the armed takeover of the Stena Impero as a carefully calibrated response to the July 4 taking of an Iranian supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar, an operation in which Britain’s Royal Marines played a major role.