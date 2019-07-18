Architect: Notre Dame far from safe for restoration work
PARIS — A French architect says that Notre Dame Cathedral still isn’t safe enough for restoration work to begin, more than three months after a devastating fire nearly destroyed the monument.
French television showed the chief architect of France’s historic monuments, Philippe Villeneuve, taking Culture Minister Franck Riester on a tour Wednesday of the cathedral, which President Emmanuel Macron wants restored in five years.
He said that “we are still in extreme urgency of securing the site.”
Wooden supporting arches are being placed under the 28 buttresses, without anchoring them in stone. A robot was helping to clear debris on the lower level of the cathedral.
The minister said that the safety and quality of the restoration “is what counts” despite the goal of finishing the repairs by 2024.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro: Make South America Great Again
SANTA FE, Argentina — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro urged his South American colleagues Wednesday to borrow a slogan from Donald Trump and focus on making their own nations great rather than emphasizing regional brotherhood.
“We don’t want a ‘Great homeland,’” the far-right Bolsonaro said at a meeting of the Mercosur trade bloc, using a frequent slogan of Venezuela’s late socialist leader Hugo Chavez to refer to the regional integration of South America.
“We want every country in South America to be autonomous, democratic, and that each country can be great. Just like Trump says that he wants to ‘Make America great again,’ I want to make Brazil great, Paraguay great, Bolivia great, Uruguay — all of our countries.”
The meeting of the Mercosur group — Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay — comes after the bloc’s June 28 signing of a trade deal with the European Union following two decades of negotiations.
U.S.: Russia refusing visas to teachers of diplomats’ kids
MOSCOW — The U.S. and British embassies in Moscow said on Wednesday that Russia has refused visas to teachers at a school that educates diplomats’ children.
Ambassador Jon Huntsman said Russia hasn’t issued visas to 30 new teachers who are due to arrive next month and adds “children should not be used as pawns in diplomatic disputes.” He added the school may “look at the possible disenrollment of some new and returning students” if it can’t hire enough teachers.
The British Embassy in Moscow confirmed the reports, calling the Russian government’s decision not to issue visas “unfortunate.”