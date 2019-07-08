Venezuela, opposition to resume talks in Barbados
CARACAS, Venezuela — Norway’s Foreign Ministry says negotiations aimed at resolving Venezuela’s political deadlock are to resume on the Caribbean island of Barbados in the coming week.
The Scandinavian nation is acting as a mediator in the talks and it said Sunday that representatives of Venezuela’s government and opposition have agreed to meet in Barbados to seek a “constitutional” solution to the country’s political crisis.
Juan Guaidó, head of the opposition-controlled congress, has stepped efforts trying to force President Nicolas Maduro out of office. Guaidó is supported by the U.S. and about four dozen other nations.
Guaidó confirmed the resumption of negotiations, saying his ultimate goal is to secure new elections.
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after Molucca Sea quake
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning after a strong earthquake struck late Sunday night in the Molucca Sea between North Sulawesi and the Maluku archipelago.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.9 quake was centered 115 miles southeast of Manado at a depth of 15 miles.
A graphic posted on Twitter by Indonesia’s geophysics agency predicted waves of 1.6 feet for parts of North Sulawesi and North Maluku. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.
The quake caused panic in the city of Ternate in the Maluku island chain, where people ran to higher ground, a witness told The Associated Press.
Radio El Shinta reported that residents in Manado, North Sulawesi’s provincial capital, ran out of their houses.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
French president vows to protect women from abusive partners
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is promising new protection for women abused by their husbands or boyfriends, amid growing concern about women killed by abusive partners.
In a Facebook post Saturday, Macron listed the names of more than 50 women killed as a result of domestic violence, saying “the nation couldn’t manage to protect you.”
Saying “the violence that took your life sickens us, revolts us,” he promised new measures and better use of existing protections.
Earlier Saturday, protesters in Paris demanded tougher police action when women report abuse.
A French feminist group tracking women killed by current or former partners says the number is on the rise this year.
France is stepping up efforts to tackle killings of women resulting from domestic violence, an often-overlooked problem.