Attorney seeks U.S. teen’s release
ROME — A lawyer for one of two American teens jailed in the investigation of an Italian police officer’s slaying has petitioned for his client’s release.
Francesco Petrelli said Friday he didn’t know when a tribunal would hear the appeal, filed a day earlier, on behalf of Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18.
Natale-Hjorth and fellow Californian Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, are being held in a Rome jail while prosecutors probe the slaying of an unarmed officer, Mario Cerciello Rega, who was knifed 11 times on July 26.
Prosecutors contend Elder stabbed the officer during a scuffle while Natale-Hjorth allegedly punched and kicked the officer’s partner. The plainclothes officers were investigating an alleged extortion attempt by the teens involving a stolen knapsack.
Prosecutors say Elder claims self-defense and that both teens say they didn’t realize the two men were police officers.
Team of doctors separate conjoined Bangladeshi twins
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Two Bangladeshi girls who were born conjoined at the head have been successfully separated by a medical team led by 35 Hungarian doctors.
The 3-year-old sisters, Rabeya and Rukaya, were in a stable condition after the 30-hour procedure ended Friday at a military hospital in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital.
The medical team of a Hungarian charity, Action for Defenceless People Foundation, was led by Dr. Andras Csokay.
The separation process dubbed “Operation Freedom” was a cooperative effort between doctors from both countries.
Three operations were needed to separate the girls.
Gas leak leads to evacuation of 2,000 people in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A gas leak apparently caused by an illegal pipeline tap led authorities to evacuate about 2,000 people Friday in a rural community just north of Mexico City.
The leak sent large plumes of gas billowing into the air and into the surrounding fields. A highway that runs just 150 yards away from the leak was closed to traffic, as was a train line nearby.
The state-run Pemex oil company said the flow of LP gas into the pipeline had been shut off. The remaining gas in the duct was being purged prior to repair efforts.
The civil defense office in the State of Mexico said emergency personnel were pumping water toward the fields to reduce the possibility of chance combustion.
More than 8,000 illegal taps have been found this year despite a government crackdown on the crime.
Syria halts airstrikes as tentative ceasefire begins
BEIRUT — Syrian government airstrikes halted on Friday in the country’s northwest after a truce went into effect there, but ground fire killed at least one person in a government-held village near President Bashar Assad’s hometown, state media and opposition activists said.
The conditional cease-fire began at midnight Thursday, according to Syrian state media quoting an unnamed military official.
The reports said the rebels will have to retreat 12.5 miles from demilitarized areas around the stronghold that were agreed to in a cease-fire deal reached last September. That deal fell apart in April as Assad’s forces launched an assault on Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the country, which has killed hundreds and displaced more than 400,000 people.
Johnson’s conservative party loses key seat
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit-backing Conservative Party lost a special election Friday to a pro-EU opposition candidate, leaving Johnson with only a one-vote majority in Parliament as the U.K.’s departure from the European Union looms.
In the Conservatives’ first electoral test since Johnson became prime minister last month on a vow to complete Brexit “do or die,” the party was defeated for the seat of Brecon and Radnorshire in Wales by Jane Dodds of the Liberal Democrats. Dodds won 43% of the vote, against 39% for Conservative Chris Davies, who fought to retain the seat after being convicted and fined for expenses fraud.
Dodds urged the prime minister to rule out leaving the EU without a divorce agreement, saying “a no-deal Brexit would be a disaster” for agricultural areas like her constituency some 175 miles west of London.
India issues warning as troops arrive in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — A government order in Indian-administered Kashmir on Friday asked tourists and Hindu pilgrims visiting a Himalayan cave shrine “to curtail their stay” in the disputed territory, citing security concerns and intensifying tensions following India’s announcement it was sending more troops to the region.
Kashmir’s home secretary, Shaleen Kabra, said in the order that the pilgrims and tourists should “curtail their stay in the (Kashmir) valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.”
The order cited “prevailing security situation” and the “latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting” of the annual Hindu pilgrimage as reasons for the advisory. The 45-day annual pilgrimage draws hundreds of thousands of people to the hallowed mountain cave, the Amarnath shrine.