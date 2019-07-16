Mnuchin, Pelosi negotiating spending bill
WASHINGTON — It’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell vs. hardliners in the White House as lawmakers pursue a deal on federal spending and the debt. And the hardliners, wary of further increases to federal spending, appear to be losing.
Talks between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appear to be progressing. Mnuchin on Monday told reporters, “I think we’re very close to a deal,” though he cautioned that “these deals are complicated.”
Mnuchin said increasing the $22 trillion debt limit needs to be done this month to avert any risk of a U.S. default on obligations like bond payments. He said he doesn’t think there will be a government shutdown when the budget year ends Sept. 30, nor does he think “either party or anybody wants to put the credit of the United States government at risk.”
The talks increasingly hinge on a durable, powerful and familiar political coalition: GOP defense hawks demanding bigger Pentagon budgets and Democrats seeking equal treatment for domestic priorities.
62 border officers in Facebook group probed
WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Monday that 62 current and eight former Border Patrol employees are under internal investigation following revelations of a secret Facebook group that mocked lawmakers and migrants.
Most are under investigation for posts that surfaced in a secret group called “I’m 10-15,” where messages questioned the authenticity of images of a migrant father and child dead on the banks of the Rio Grande River, and depicted crude, doctored images of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., purporting to perform a sex act on President Donald Trump.
There were posts in at least one other closed group under investigation, he said. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost said the posts are unacceptable.
Trump officially nominates Esper to Defense
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Senate to confirm Mark Esper as the successor to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, whose resignation last December opened an unprecedented period of senior-level instability at the Pentagon.
The moment the nomination was received by the Senate on Monday afternoon, Esper was required to step out of his role as acting defense secretary — a job he has held since June — until he is confirmed as the permanent secretary. He reverted to his previous position of Army secretary.
Filling in for Esper pending his confirmation is Richard Spencer, who has been the civilian leader of the Navy since August 2017.
Esper will have his Senate confirmation hearing on today and could be confirmed as early as Thursday.
Esper took over as acting defense secretary in June when Patrick Shanahan abruptly quit after having served as acting secretary since Mattis departed. Thus Spencer, filling in for Esper as of Monday, is the third acting defense secretary this year.
Life plus 419 years for white supremacist
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An avowed white supremacist was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years Monday for deliberately driving his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a rally in Virginia, killing one woman and injuring dozens.
James Alex Fields Jr., 22, remained stoic as Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore formally imposed the recommendation of a state jury that convicted him in December of murder and malicious wounding charges for his actions in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.
Fields showed no visible emotion as victims of the car attack described severe physical and psychological injuries — broken bones, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression — inflicted by Fields when he plowed his car into them.
Last month, Fields received a life sentence on 29 federal hate crime charges.
Administration says abortion rules in effect
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says its new regulation barring taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions is taking effect immediately.
The Health and Human Services department said Monday it will begin enforcing the ban on abortion referrals, along with a requirement that family planning clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions.
The rule is widely seen as a blow against Planned Parenthood, which provides taxpayer-funded family planning and basic health care to low-income women, as well as abortions paid for separately.
Planned Parenthood and other family-planning providers are suing the Trump administration to overturn the regulations, but HHS said no judicial orders currently prevent it from enforcing the rule.
Man kills 1 after demanding methadone
BALTIMORE — A man demanding methadone opened fire at a Baltimore addiction clinic Monday, killing one person and wounding a police sergeant before he was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that the gunman had gone into the clinic seeking the drug that helps control opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms.
The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. after the man was buzzed into the clinic, and then the situation escalated.
The commissioner said responding officers “attempted to de-escalate the situation many times. However, the suspect began firing at them. The injured sergeant was identified as Billy Shiflett, 48, a 25-year veteran of the force.
Air Force major charged with wife’s murder
SAN ANTONIO — An Air Force major based in San Antonio has been charged with murder after authorities found the remains of his wife whom he reported missing in March.
Andre McDonald, 41, is being held Monday at the Bexar County Jail. Bail is set at $2 million.
Sheriff’s officials said they found the body of Andreen McDonald, 29, on Thursday east of Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.
Andre McDonald reported his wife missing March 1 and was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence after authorities determined he bought a shovel, an ax, gasoline and a “burn barrel” a day later.
Court records show investigators also found blood and hair in the couple’s bathroom.
Philadelphia endures another shooting at park event
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has asked the police department to increase its presence at parks and recreation events following the second mass shooting in a month at a city playground.
On Saturday night, two men opened fire at a crowded west Philadelphia playground where a cookout and basketball tournament were taking place. Police said seven people were wounded.
On Father’s Day weekend, a 24-year-old man was killed and five people were wounded at a playground in another part of the city.
A Kenney spokeswoman said the mayor has asked for a greater police presence at all parks and recreation events that require a permit through the end of the summer.
The weekend shooting remains under investigation. Police say that at least 20 shots were fired.