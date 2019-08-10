Suspect in deadly California rampage pleads not guilty
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The suspect in a Southern California stabbing rampage that left four people dead and two injured pleaded not guilty Friday to murder, attempted murder and other counts.
Zachary Castaneda was arrested Wednesday by police responding to two hours of slashing and stabbing attacks in Garden Grove and Santa Ana.
Authorities said the 33-year-old Castaneda was covered in blood when he was taken into custody after walking out of a 7-Eleven store and dropping a knife and a gun that he’d cut from the belt of a security guard he’d just killed.
The 11 felonies filed against Castaneda also included assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily injury, aggravated mayhem, robbery and burglary.
U.S. says border agents patrolling river shot at from Mexico
FRONTON, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol says gunmen from the Mexican side shot at agents patrolling the Rio Grande.
No agents were injured. But the agency says automatic weapons gunfire damaged one of its boats.
Agents on board estimated at least 50 rounds were fired by four gunmen around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the South Texas city of Fronton. A Border Patrol spokesman couldn’t immediately say whether the agents returned fire.
Mexico’s foreign relations ministry tweeted it would cooperate with U.S. authorities to identify those responsible.
The Rio Grande separates the U.S. and Mexico in Texas. Border agents and Texas authorities routinely patrol the river and sometimes rescue migrants trying to cross.
Gangs dominate the region across the river from South Texas. U.S. authorities have forced thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, citing capacity issues.
S.Korea says N.Korea fired projectiles twice into the sea
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Saturday extended a recent streak of weapons display by firing projectiles twice into the sea, according to South Korea’s military.
Its fifth round of weapons launches in less three weeks was likely another protest at the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and continuance of U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises the North says are aimed at a northward invasion.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the unidentified projectiles were fired from an area on the North’s eastern coast, but did not immediately confirm how many were launched or how far they flow.
The North has unleashed a series of test firings of short-range weapons in recent weeks while saying that the joint military drills between the allies compels it to “develop, test and deploy the powerful physical means essential for national defense.”