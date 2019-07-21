Death toll surpasses 160 in South Asia flooding
GAUHATI, India — The death toll in monsoon flooding in South Asia has climbed past 160 as millions of people and animals continue to face the brunt in three countries, officials said Saturday.
At least 90 people have died in Nepal and 62 in northeastern India’s Assam state over the past week. A dozen have been killed in flooding in Bangladesh. Some 4.8 million people spread over 3,700 villages across the state are still affected by the floods, though the frequency of rains has decreased in the past 24 hours, the Assam Disaster Response Authority said. The authority said the bodies of 12 residents from different areas were recovered on Saturday.
German chancellor pays tribute to Nazi resistance
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Europeans to confront populism, nationalism, racism and anti-Semitism as she paid tribute to the Nazi resistance in her own country.
Speaking Saturday at a solemn ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the failed attempt to kill Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, Merkel said the courage and sacrifice of the conspirator should serve as an example to people today.
“They put humanity over their own human lives,” she told the crowd at the site where plot leader Col. Claus von Stauffenberg and others were executed.
Provincial elections held in some Pakistani tribal areas
JAMRUD, Pakistan — Pakistan’s northwestern tribal areas held their first-ever provincial elections Saturday, in a region on the Afghan border that was once a stronghold for the Taliban, al-Qaida and other militant groups.
The seven tribal areas were integrated last year into the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Before that, the tribal areas were federally administered, and residents could only vote in the national assembly.
Sohail Khan, a spokesman for the provincial election body, said 285 candidates, including two women, were running for sixteen seats.
Iraq launches next phase of operation to clear out IS group
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s military said Saturday its troops in partnership with security agencies and paramilitary forces launched the second phase of an operation aimed at clearing remnants of the Islamic State group from north of Baghdad and surrounding areas.
This is the second phase of the operation dubbed “Will to Victory,” which started two weeks earlier and targeted the area along the border with Syria. The military said the new target area is north of Baghdad and in the Diyala, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces.
Although Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, the extremists have turned into an insurgency and continue to carry out deadly attacks in the country.
Hong Kong police: Explosive found
HONG KONG — Police in Hong Kong on Saturday discovered a stash of a powerful homemade explosive as the semi-autonomous Chinese city readied for another major pro-democracy protest today.
Police said they found about 4.4 pounds of TATP and arrested a man in a raid on a commercial building late Friday night. TATP, or tri-acetone tri-peroxide, has been used in terrorist attacks worldwide.
Afghan airstrikes kill 10 civilians
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say at least 10 civilians have been killed in separate airstrikes by Afghan security forces in western Badghis province.
Ziauddin Akazai, a lawmaker from Badghis, says two other people were wounded in Friday night’s attacks in Bala Murghab district.
Abdul Aziz Beg, head of the provincial council, said insurgents have surrounded an army base in the district. He said choppers have been trying to reach the base, but insurgents are shooting from nearby villages and any return fire would endanger villagers.
Three children, two women and five men were killed.
Death toll at 12 in China explosion
BEIJING — The death toll has risen to 12 in a gas plant explosion in central China, authorities said Saturday.
Another 13 people were seriously injured and three others remained missing, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said. About 270 firefighters and rescue workers have completed three rounds of search and rescue, the ministry said. The explosion occurred Friday evening in Yima city in Henan province.
Greek leader describes priorities
ATHENS, Greece — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has outlined cutting taxes, attracting jobs and tackling rising crime as his top priorities.
Mitsotakis announced he would immediately implement a reduction in property taxes on Saturday while opening a three-day parliamentary debate on his new conservative government’s policy statement.
He said he will stick to the fiscal targets demanded by Greece’s creditors that the previous left-wing government agreed to meet, including an “excessive” primary budget surplus equivalent to 3.5% of gross domestic product, adding that he would try to negotiate different terms next year.