Authorities ease Kashmir restrictions
NEW DELHI — Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir said they eased restrictions in the region’s main city for a third straight day on Sunday ahead of a major Islamic festival, following India’s move to strip the region of its constitutional autonomy and impose an indefinite curfew.
More than 250 ATMs were made functional in Srinagar and bank branches opened for people to withdraw money ahead of today’s Eid al-Adha festival, city administrator Shahid Choudhary said in a tweet.
Argentine leader: Bad primary showing
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Conservative President Mauricio Macri acknowledged late Sunday that his party made a poor showing in primary elections that are being monitored as a litmus test for general elections in October.
Macri spoke shortly before the release of preliminary results from Sunday’s voting were expected to give a sizable lead to a ticket involving former left-leaning President Cristina Fernández.
“We’ve had a bad election and that obligates us to redouble our efforts so that in October we will continue with change,” the president said.
Official results had not yet been released.
Mexico National Guard officer killed
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s new National Guard force suffered its first casualty in the line of duty, when an officer was killed in a shootout with a gang this weekend.
The National Guard was launched by President Andres Manuel López Obrador in late June and is an amalgam of military police and federal police. It is supposed to be Mexico’s front-line force for fighting gangs.
The federal Security Department said three suspects were killed in the confrontation Saturday in Yuriria township in the north-central state of Guanajuato.
Monsoon rains hit Pakistan; 17 die
KARACHI, Pakistan — Monsoon rains inundated much of Pakistan, leaving large parts of the southern city of Karachi underwater and causing at least 17 deaths as of Sunday.
Rescue official Anwar Kazmi said seven people died from electrocution and three people died after a roof collapsed in Karachi.
Syrian troops capture key village
BEIRUT — Syrian government forces captured an important village in the northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday, drawing close to a major town in the last rebel stronghold in the country, state media and opposition activists said.
The capture of Habeet opens up an approach to southern regions of Idlib, which is home to some 3 million people,