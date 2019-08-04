Afghan casualties soared during July
KABUL, Afghanistan — July saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan in a single month since 2017, the U.N. mission said Saturday.
Its preliminary findings indicate that more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded, mainly due to a spike in casualties from insurgent attacks. It did not provide a breakdown of deaths and injuries, but said the overall number was the highest for a single month since May 2017.
Students, tourists fleeing Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — Thousands of Indian students and visitors were fleeing Indian-controlled Kashmir on Saturday after the government ordered tourists and Hindu pilgrims visiting a Himalayan cave shrine “to curtail their stay” in the disputed territory, citing security concerns.
Meanwhile, tensions flared along the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan as Pakistan accused India of using “cluster munitions” to target the civilian population, killing two people.
Fighting in Yemen leaves at least 8 dead
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said security forces were pursuing al-Qaida militants Saturday in the southern Abyan province, leaving at least seven extremists and one soldier dead.
The fighting came a day after al-Qaida attacked a military camp in the same province, killing 20 soldiers.
Maldives police arrest former vice president
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Maldives police said Saturday that they arrested a former vice president who had sought asylum in India after fleeing the Indian Ocean archipelago nation to avoid questioning over the alleged embezzlement of state funds and were bringing him back to the Maldives.
Former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb fled the Maldives and arrived by boat at southern India’s Tuticorin port on Thursday. Indian authorities said they did not allow him to enter the country because he did not possess valid documents and he was not entering through a designated entry point. On Saturday, Maldives police confirmed that Adeeb had been arrested.
6 arrested on charges linked to stampede
MILAN — Italian police on Saturday arrested six men on manslaughter charges for allegedly using pepper spray to carry out thefts at a concert for teens, triggering a stampede that killed six people at a venue near the Adriatic coastal city of Ancona last year.
The tragedy last December killed five teens, ranging in age from 14 to 16, along with a 39-year-old mother accompanying her daughter to a concert by a popular Italian singer, Sfera Ebbasta, whose late arrival accounted for the presence of so many young people when the pepper spray was unleashed after midnight.
Thousands protest in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — Waving banners and signs and chanting anti-Japan slogans, thousands of South Koreans marched in Seoul on Saturday to express their anger at Japan’s decision to downgrade South Korea’s trade status amid an escalating diplomatic row.
Huge crowds swarmed the streets in front of the Japanese Embassy, carrying signs that read “Boycott Japan” and “No Abe,” referring to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Indonesia quake kills 4
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong earthquake that hit off Java island killed four people and damaged more than 200 houses, swaying buildings as far away as Indonesia’s capital, officials said Saturday.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday night’s magnitude 6.8 quake was centered 94 miles from Banten province off Java’s southwest coast.