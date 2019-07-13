News in your town

Nebraska man assembles a sweet guitar made out of M&M's

Climber killed during descent from Colorado peak identified

AP Exclusive: New election systems use vulnerable software

Father charged after 2-year-old daughter dies from home fire

Tropical Storm Barry strengthens, with rain to soak millions

Plane bound for Florida evacuated at Newark airport

Appeals court gives Trump a win in sanctuary city case

EPA restores broad use of pesticide opposed by beekeepers

Trump says nationwide immigration raids set to begin Sunday

U.S. deciding how to punish ally Turkey over Russian arms deal

National and world news in brief

House Democrats lead push to restrict Trump on Iran strikes

Tropical Storm Barry closes in with what could be epic rain

Dems, Republicans air warring views on migrants' conditions

Special counsel Mueller's testimony delayed until July 24

House approves 9/11 victims bill, sends it to Senate

Feds bring new sex crimes charges against singer R. Kelly

Maine governor pushes back at feds on protection for rare whales

Man dies after tractor rolls over him in northwest Iowa

Labor Secretary Acosta resigning amid Epstein deal scrutiny

Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in Northeast

Earthquake rattles Washington state, followed by aftershock

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

China imports from US plunge 31% in June amid tariff war

Trump approves federal declaration due to Barry

R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on new sex crime charges

Harley-Davidson's electric Hog: 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds

New Orleans area braces for first hurricane of the season

Greece: Emergency declared after deadly storm hits resorts

Trump administration plans immigration enforcement operation

APNewsBreak: Customs clarifies policy on plane ID searches

General: Early Afghanistan troop pullout would be mistake

Defense lawyers seek detention at home for Jeffrey Epstein

Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census

Setbacks for Trump's drive to lower prescription drug costs

Almanac for Friday

Britain says Iranian vessels tried to block tanker in Gulf

Trump applauds far-right social media provocateurs

Hospital fires 23 workers in case of excessive doses, deaths

Girl killed in cruise ship fall to get police escort home