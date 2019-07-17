Planned Parenthood to defy Trump abortion referral rule
WASHINGTON — Federally funded family planning clinics, including Planned Parenthood, are defying the Trump administration’s ban on referring women for abortions, drawing a line against what they say amounts to keeping patients in the dark about legitimate health care options.
The fallout from the confrontation between the Trump administration and the clinics remains to be seen, but groups such as the American Medical Association have been warning that many low-income women could lose access to basic services, including contraception. Planned Parenthood’s announcement came on a day when it also replaced its president, although it’s unclear if there was any connection.
The Department of Health and Human Services formally notified the clinics Monday that it will begin enforcing the new regulation.
No bail for Mexican megachurch leader
LOS ANGELES — The leader of Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo was ordered held without bail Tuesday on charges of child rape and human trafficking after a historically high $50 million bail was set earlier in the case.
Naasón Joaquín García is a danger to the community and a flight risk, Superior Court Judge David Fields ruled.
García’s attorneys said they plan to appeal the decision, arguing that the judge didn’t allow them to present witnesses or consider alternative house arrest measures.
García and two co- defendants were arrested last month. They pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing three girls and a woman in LA County.
Officials have said they are continuing to investigate the case and more victims may be involved.
Prosecutors added three new charges of child pornography against García on Monday in an amended complaint.