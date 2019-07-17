News in your town

Some migrants allowed to cross on first day of asylum policy

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99

California indictment alleges MS-13 hacked victims to death

U.S. fears Iran seized UAE-based tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo arrested in US

Building collapses in India; 10 dead, several feared trapped

Top French minister resigns over alleged lavish lifestyle

Cyberattacks inflict deep harm at technology-rich schools

Women urge jail until trial for Epstein as judge weighs bail

'Game of Thrones' reigns with record 32 Emmy nominations

Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later

Police officer in 'I can't breathe' death won't be charged

A look at the 'squad' that Trump targeted in racist tweets

Trump: Many people agree with me

Trump moves to end asylum at border

'Chatgate' scandal throws Puerto Rico governor into crisis

Avenatti: R. Kelly paid $2M to silence girl he assaulted

Man killed at Washington immigration jail shot many times

Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer's

'Some jerk' steals doors off police Humvee

Harris blasts, and takes money from, Epstein's law firm

Beto O'Rourke says he had relative who owned slaves

Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely

NYC mayor, running for president, on defense after blackout

Trump renews attacks on 4 congresswomen

Trump defends border detention camps

Bangladesh ex-dictator H.M. Ershad dies at 89

Congo confirms 1st Ebola case in city of Goma

Guatemala cancels meeting between Morales and Trump

American Airlines extends Boeing plane flight cancellations

Russian opposition rallies for Moscow election candidates

Decorated soldier dies in combat operations in Afghanistan

Calls for investigations after power restored in Manhattan

Hawaiian activists prepare for Mauna Kea telescope convoys

U.K. says seized Iranian oil tanker could be released

Agencies boost efforts to stop wildland firefighter suicides

Pamplona festival ends with 3 gorings in final bull run

India aborts moon mission launch citing technical glitch

A healthy lifestyle might offset genetic risk for Alzheimer's

Barry's flood threat lingers as storm slowly sweeps inland

No lights, big city: Power outage KOs Broadway, Times Square

Syria says militant attack shuts down gas pipeline

A Capitol offense? Cannabis found in Statehouse flower beds

Doughnuts with filling syringes nixed from Minnesota fair