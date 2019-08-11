Typhoon strikes China; 18 die
BEIJING — At least 18 people were killed Saturday after Typhoon Lekima struck China’s coast south of Shanghai, knocking down houses and trees, state TV reported.
Another 14 people were missing after Lekima hit land at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in Zhejiang province, the report said. It said more than 200 houses collapsed and 3,200 were damaged.
India floods, mudslides kill 66
NEW DELHI — At least 66 people have died and some 360,000 have moved to relief camps following flash floods and mudslides caused by days of torrential rains in the southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka, a news report said Saturday.
The Press Trust of India news agency, or PTI, quoted officials as saying that 42 people have died in Kerala since Thursday. Authorities have set up 1,111 relief camps with about 125,000 people.
In neighboring Karnataka, at least 24 people have died, with 235,000 being moved to safer areas, the report said.
Yemeni separatists control Aden
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni separatists have wrested control of the port city of Aden, including the presidential palace, from forces loyal to the internationally backed government after heavy fighting, security officials said Saturday.
The separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates had been fighting as part of the Saudi-led coalition that supports the government but turned against those forces in clashes in the southern city. The death toll in four days of fighting climbed to more than 70 people, including civilians, officials said.
This latest development could further fracture the coalition that has battled Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015 on behalf of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government, which is largely confined to Aden. Houthis control the north and the capital, Sanaa.
Israelis kill 4 Palestinian militants
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli troops killed four Palestinian militants who attempted to cross through the perimeter fence from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, and in the West Bank arrested members of a Palestinian cell suspected in the killing of an off-duty soldier last week.
The army said in a statement that militants who killed Dvir Sorek, 18, outside a settlement near Hebron were arrested and the car they used in the attack was seized.
2 million gather for hajj worship
MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia — More than 2 million Muslims gathered Saturday at the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia for an intense day of worship and reflection on what’s considered the climax of the Islamic hajj pilgrimage.
Many had tears streaming down their faces as they raised their hands in worship on the slopes of the rocky hill where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon some 1,400 years ago, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.
U.S. service member dies in Iraq
BAGHDAD — The U.S. military said a U.S. service member died Saturday during a combat mission with Iraqi security forces in Iraq’s north. The service member’s identity was not immediately released.