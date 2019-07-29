4 found dead; man detained in Canada
MARKHAM, Ontario — Police in Canada on Sunday detained a 20-year-old man after finding four people dead in a home north of Toronto.
York regional police did not say what charges the man faced after he was taken into custody in Markham.
7 Israelis freed after teen recants
PARALIMNI, Cyprus — Seven Israeli teenagers were freed from custody in Cyprus on Sunday after a British teen admitted her report of being raped by a dozen people was untrue, defense lawyers and a Cypriot official said.
Investigators concluded the 19-year-old accuser’s allegations “didn’t stand to reason,” Yiannis Habaris, a lawyer for two of the Israelis, said. The young woman was arrested and faces a public nuisance charge, he said.
Vatican: Bones not from 15-year-old girl
VATICAN CITY — The Holy See says hundreds of bones found in an underground repository near a Vatican cemetery are too old to be from a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in 1983.
The Vatican said Sunday that examinations of the bones and thousands of bone fragments determined that all dated from before the 20th century. The remains were found under a stone slab after the family of Emanuela Orlandi requested to have the 19th-century Teutonic cemetery tomb of a princess opened based on a tip.
17 originally on fishing boat freed
SEOUL, South Korea — Two South Koreans and 15 Russians returned to South Korea on Sunday, following 10 days of detention in North Korea after their fishing boat drifted into North Korean waters, officials said.
The crew members were aboard a Russia-flagged fishing boat when it was detained by North Korea on July 17 after leaving South Korea’s eastern Sokcho port a day earlier.
Group: Russia detained nearly 1,400
MOSCOW — Nearly 1,400 people were detained in a violent police crackdown on an opposition protest in Moscow, a Russian monitoring group said Sunday, adding that was the largest number of detentions at a rally in the Russian capital this decade.
OVD-Info said the number of the detentions from Saturday’s protest reached 1,373 by early Sunday.
Tropical storm forms in Pacific off Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Erick has formed in the Pacific far off the western coast of Mexico and is predicted to become a hurricane by today as it moves over open waters on a path that could take it near Hawaii by late in the week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the storm was about 1,500 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.
Venezuelan artist dies
CARACAS, Venezuela — Carlos Cruz-Diez, a leading Venezuelan artist who won international acclaim for his work with color and the style known as kinetic art, died Saturday in Paris. He was 95.