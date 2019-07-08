California police arrest 1 teen accused of gunfire
SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Police have arrested one of two teenagers they say opened fire at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping mall days earlier, wounding two people.
San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini announced the arrest Saturday of a 16-year-old San Francisco boy on suspicion of attempted murder. A 15-year-old boy suspected of being an accomplice also was arrested.
Police are searching for the other suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Deandre Gantt, of San Francisco.
Police said two groups got into an argument last Tuesday at The Shops at Tanforan. One person in each group pulled a gun and opened fire. Panicked customers and employees fled or hid.
Barberini won’t say what sparked the confrontation but calls the argument relatively minor.
Two teenagers who were wounded are expected to recover.
WWII bomb defused in Germany
FRANKFURT, Germany — A 1,100-pound World War II bomb was defused near the Frankfurt headquarters of the European Central Bank hours after thousands of people were evacuated from the surrounding district Sunday.
City officials called on about 16,500 people to leave their homes in the Ostend area east of downtown Frankfurt on Sunday morning before emergency workers tackled the American bomb, which was found during construction work last month.
Authorities had already moved some people out of a nursing home on Saturday.
More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale precautionary evacuations such as the one on Sunday.
The defusing operation was completed by mid-afternoon, according to the city’s fire service, about two hours after police verified that no one was left in the area.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. — People and pets are being warned to stay out of the water along the entire mainland of the Mississippi Gulf Coast as toxic bacteria continue spreading eastward.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality started closing some beaches June 22 and on Sunday closed the last two sections near the Alabama line.
The agency has warned that polluted Midwest floodwaters have fed an outbreak of cyanobacterium. Popularly known as blue-green algae, it can cause rashes, diarrhea and vomiting. It is spreading as water from the Mississippi River pours into the Gulf of Mexico.
Mississippi’s beaches are a tourist attraction, but those farther east along the Gulf Coast in Alabama and Florida draw more visitors because the water is generally clearer with more waves. Barrier islands along Mississippi tend to keep the water relatively calm.
The National Park Service said Sunday that beaches remained open on Mississippi’s barrier islands, and park rangers were monitoring water conditions because of the algae bloom closer to the mainland. One of places remaining open was the popular tourism site of Ship Island, which is about 11 miles south of Gulfport and Biloxi.
Officials chose Sunday to defuse the bomb to allow preparation and to minimize disruption in Frankfurt, Germany’s financial center.The Associated Press