Southwest planes collide on Nashville airport tarmac
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Southwest Airlines planes collided on the tarmac of Nashville International Airport.
Airline officials said that no injuries were reported in Saturday night’s collision. An emailed statement from Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said that the winglet of the St. Louis-bound Southwest Flight 1555 “came into contact” during pushback with the winglet of Southwest Flight 4580, headed for Atlanta.
A photograph provided by a passenger onboard the flight to Atlanta showed rainy weather and what appeared to be the top of the other plane’s fin clipped off.
The airline says both planes returned to the gate “under their own power” and were taken out of service for evaluation. The Southwest flights were to continue to the scheduled destinations using new planes.
A spokeswoman for the airport directed inquiries to Southwest.
Teen climate activist earns Normandy’s first Freedom Prize
PARIS — Swedish teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg has received the first Freedom Prize awarded by France’s Normandy region, which last month commemorated the 75th D-Day anniversary.
Thunberg, 16, received the award in Caen on Sunday, posing alongside D-Day veterans Charles Norman Shay and Léon Gautier.
Thunberg said that “I think the least we can do to honor them is to stop destroying that same world that Charles, Leon and their friends and colleagues fought so hard to save.”
She sent out a warning that “we are currently on track for a world that could displace billions of people from their homes, taking away even the most basic living conditions ... making areas of the world uninhabitable for parts of the year.” But she added, “We can still fix this.”
Kushner to head to Mideast
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is returning to the Mideast at month’s end to promote the administration’s $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians that they’ve rejected because it ignores their political demands.
Kushner outlined the plan’s ambitious investment and development goals at a Bahrain conference last month. It relies heavily on private sector investment in the West Bank, Gaza as well as Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.
The plan acknowledges its success depends on completing a long-elusive Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.
Trump has cut aid and political support to the Palestinians. Critics say that shows his administration’s pro-Israel bias. The U.S. has also refused to endorse a two-state solution that’s long been seen as the only viable path to peace.
Kushner’s itinerary is being worked out.