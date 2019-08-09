300 released after massive immigration raid in Mississippi
After U.S. immigration officials arrested 680 mostly Latino workers Wednesday during raids of food-processing factories in Mississippi, about 300 were released, officials said.
About 30 were freed on humanitarian grounds at the sites where they were detained, and another 270 were released after Homeland Security investigations, Mike Hurst, the U.S. attorney for Mississippi, announced Thursday in a news release.
The raid spanned seven plants and six Mississippi cities.
ICE called it the largest “single-state (work site) enforcement action in history.”
Trump picks new acting national intelligence director
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday named Joseph Maguire, the nation’s top counterterrorism official, as acting national intelligence director, part of a leadership shakeup at the agency that oversees 17 U.S. spy agencies.
Maguire will become acting director Aug. 15, the same day National Intelligence Director Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect. It’s also the same day deputy national intelligence director Sue Gordon will be walking out the door. Democrats accused Trump of pushing out two dedicated intelligence professionals.
Prominent Chicago priest accused in 1974 child sex assault
CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago says the first Catholic priest to adopt a child is under investigation for allegedly sexual abusing a minor in 1974.
The archdiocese said in a news release Thursday that Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Rev. George Clements to step aside from ministry pending the outcome of the investigation. The 87-year-old Clements is retired but the diocese says he still assists at area parishes.
The release says Chicago Police notified the archdiocese about the allegations. The archdiocese then notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.
Seven years after the 1980 adoption, Clements was the subject of a television move, “The Father Clements Story,” starring Louis Gossett Jr.
O’Rourke visits Mexico for shooting victim’s funeral
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Thursday crossed into Mexico for the funeral of one of the 22 people killed in a shooting at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.
The victim was among eight Mexican nationals who died in the attack last weekend, according to Mexican officials, who have called the shooting an act of terrorism against their citizens on U.S. soil.
O’Rourke said the family that invited him to the funeral asked that he not identify the victim.
“I have a lot of pride in this community right now,” he said. “We need to share that message right now because there’s a lot of hatred, a lot of racism, a lot of violence being directed, a lot of terror being directed toward these communities right now.”