All 700 passengers on train stuck in floodwaters in India safely evacuated
NEW DELHI — Rescuers in India on Saturday safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country’s home minister said.
A statement by India’s disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks.
Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all of the passengers had been rescued safely.
Airstrike in Syria leaves at least 11 dead
BEIRUT — A Syrian government airstrike hit a busy open-air market in the country’s northwest on Saturday, killing at least 11 people, most of them children, according to activists. The town of Ariha has been particularly targeted over the past week as the government escalates its offensive against the country’s last rebel stronghold.
The airstrike in Ariha left an 18-month-old girl with an amputated leg, according to Dr. Mohamad Abrash, a surgeon and chief of Idlib’s central hospital. He said the girl’s father and brother died in the bombing, while her mother was in the ICU in the bed opposite her with a chest injury and internal bleeding in the head.
Officials: Fighting increases in Tripoli
CAIRO — The battle between rival militias for control of the Libyan capital raged amid increased fighting over the past 24 hours, officials said Saturday, with both sides relying heavily on airpower to make progress in the stalemated conflict.
Forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter, a veteran army officer based in the country’s east, began an offensive to capture Tripoli in early April.
Sudanese prosecutors: Generals not to blame
CAIRO — Sudanese prosecutors on Saturday said the country’s ruling generals did not order the deadly break-up of a protest camp last month, instead blaming the widely condemned dispersal on paramilitary forces who exceeded their orders.
Sudanese protest leaders disputed the prosecutors’ conclusion, saying the decision to raze the sit-in was made at the highest levels of the military council.
In a televised press conference in Khartoum, prosecutor Fathel-Rahman Said announced that security forces were told only to clear a lawless area close to the protest camp, not the sit-in itself. He said troops from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces moved to disperse the protest camp on their own initiative.
Tunisians mourn country’s president
TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisians and world leaders bid adieu on Saturday to the country’s first democratically elected president, Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in office at 92 and left the North African nation facing new political uncertainty.
Thousands of people lined the route of the funeral cortege, crying “Long Live Tunisia!” and waving red-and-white Tunisian flags. Some wept openly.
The king of Spain, president of France and emir of Qatar were among several world leaders attending the ceremony in Tunis at the presidential palace.