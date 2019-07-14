Floods, mudslides cause at least 12 deaths in India
GAUHATI, India — Rain-triggered floods and mudslides have left a trail of destruction across northeastern India, killing at least a dozen people and affecting over a million, officials said Saturday.
Two schoolchildren were killed and several others injured earlier in the week near the town of Tawang when a wall from their boarding school collapsed as they were sleeping. Tawang, located in Arunachal Pradesh state, is perched at an altitude of 9,500 feet.
Also in Arunachal Pradesh, a 36-year-old woman was swept away and three other people were killed when their car skidded and fell into a gorge. Six others were killed in neighboring Assam state.
2 key officials stepping down, Puerto Rico’s governor says
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Saturday that his chief financial officer and secretary of state will step down following their participation in a private chat that used profanities to describe an ex-New York City official and a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances.
The U.S. territory’s CFO Christian Sobrino, who is also the governor’s representative to the control board, announced he was stepping down via Twitter on Saturday. Its Secretary of State Luis G. Rivera Marín also offered his resignation.
Rosselló later released a statement saying he would let go members of his administration who participated in the chat on a messaging system used by government officials.
U.S. service member killed in action in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — An American service member was killed in action in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Saturday without offering details about the service member’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the death.
In a phone interview, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said the militant group was behind the killing, even as U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been holding talks with the Taliban in recent weeks to try and negotiate an end to the war in Afghanistan.
Sudanese protesters mark 40 days since dispersal of sit-in
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Tens of thousands of Sudanese flooded the streets of the capital of Khartoum and other cities Saturday to mark the 40th day since the deadly dispersal of a protest sit-in, and a protest leader said a planned a meeting with the country’s ruling generals to sign a power-sharing deal was postponed until today.
The “Justice First” marches were called by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which has been spearheading the protests since December.
European Union backs Iraqi plan for regional conference
BAGHDAD — The European Union supports an Iraqi proposal to hold a regional conference amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, the group’s foreign policy chief said Saturday.
Iraq is an ally of the two rival nations, which are on a collision course as the Iran nuclear deal threatens to unravel. Iraq has offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington, while Iran has pressed European parties to the nuclear agreement to offset the effects of U.S. sanctions.
Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, on her first visit since 2014, said the EU shared with Iraq the approach to dealing with the difficult situation, adding that the priority is to avoid escalation and any miscalculations that could lead to “dangerous consequences” for Iraq and beyond.
More pyramids opened to tourists
CAIRO — Egypt on Saturday opened two of its oldest pyramids, located about 25 miles south of the capital Cairo, to visitors for the first time since 1965.
Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany told reporters that tourists were are now allowed to visit the Bent Pyramid and its satellite pyramid in the Dahshur royal necropolis, which is part of the Memphis Necropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Quake injures 25 in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — A moderately strong earthquake struck in the southern Philippines as people slept before dawn Saturday, injuring at least 25 villagers and damaging several houses, two churches, a public market and a fire station, officials said.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the magnitude 5.5 quake struck about four miles from Carrascal town in Surigao del Sur province and was felt in outlying provinces. Aftershocks have been detected.
Pakistani businesses stage strike
KARACHI, Pakistan — Hundreds of thousands of Pakistani businesses were on strike Saturday in a nationwide protest against an increased sales tax, which opposition political parties said was imposed as part of the International Monetary Fund’s recent $6 billion bailout package for Islamabad.
The strike was staged at stores, shopping malls and wholesale commodity markets, as well as restaurants and grocers.